League of Legends Worlds 2022 re-designed Summoner's Cup officially revealed by Riot Games

On August 29, 2022, Riot Games provided the first official look at the brand new League of Legends Worlds 2022 Summoner's Cup. This brand new cup has been designed by Tiffany & Co. and is set to replace the one that had been used for the past nine years.

This news regarding the brand new Summoner's Cup was first provided by the developers around a week back. As expected, it created an uproar within the community as fans felt that the previous one was quite iconic and that the new one would have to be very special to even stand a chance.

It is still unknown why the developers decided to make this change as a trophy for a tournament such as the world championship needs to have a very special feel to it.

Full details regarding the brand new Summoner's Cup that is set to debut at League of Legends Worlds 2022

As mentioned previously, the brand new Summoner's Cup for Worlds 2022 has been designed by Tiffany & Co., the company that also designed the Silver Dragon Cup that is given to the winners of League of Legends' LPL (China).

The developers have claimed that this brand new trophy is meant to honor both the past as well as the present. The cup comprises of sterling silver, fine silver, stainless steel, and wood. Apart from that, it weighs around 44 pounds and 27 inches, and took around 277 hours to craft.

The brand new Summoner's Cup will have the names of past champions and players engraved on its base. It will include the names of all five players from the winning team.

The developers feel that with this way, they will be able to honor the legacy of the champions and ensure that their monumental achievement remains etched in history. The new Summoner's Cup will also make its first appearance in the Summoner's Rift along with League of Legends patch 12.18.

The cup will be visible around the top-lane in the game.

Fans showcase disappointment over the new League of Legends Summoner's Cup

While the introduction of a brand new Summoner's Cup for League of Legends Worlds 2022 is definitely a big news, fans are not very happy. They feel that this one looks bland and un-inspired.

In fact, several fans feel that the previous one was way better as it captured the essence of the competition. The new one is very generic and should never have been introduced in the first place.

Obviously, changes have been made and Riot Games will incorporate this new cup regardless. However, this change is bound to create a sea of negative sentiments within the entire community.

