League of Legends' prestigious Summoner's Cup set to be redesigned for Worlds 2022 

Riot Games is set to bring forth a re-designed version of the Summoner's Cup. It is an iconic trophy that is presented to the winner of the prestigious League of Legends World Championships.

Ever since the inception of the tournament, there has been only one Summoner's Cup that has become a symbol of excellence within the world of esports; however, that is set to change as of Worlds 2022. The organizers of the tournament have joined hands with Tiffany & Co. to create the reimagined version.

This clearly means that there is a lot of responsibility on both Riot Games as well as the manufacturers. This is because changing the Summoner's Cup is a massive step and fans will not accept anything other than absolute perfection.

League of Legends' brand new Summoner's Cup is set for worldwide reveal on August 29, 2022

As mentioned earlier, League of Legends' iconic Summoner's Cup is set for an overhaul. This gargantuan task has been handed over to none other than Tiffany & Co., a company that has been developing handcrafted trophies for athletic achievements ever since 1860.

The same company has also designed the League of Legends Pro League Silver Dragon Cup, the one that is awarded to the winners of LPL. That cup is definitely quite good looking, though there is a difference between a regional trophy and a World Championship trophy.

In any case, fans will not have to wait long to get a view on the brand new Summoner's Cup as Riot Games has decided to reveal it on August 29, 2022. So, it is just a matter of 10 days until the brand new Worlds 2022 trophy sees the light of day.

The brand new Worlds 2022 trophy by Tiffany and Co. is set to weigh a total of 44 pounds, and will be 27 inches in height. According to the information provided by Riot Games, it took a total of four months to overhaul to this trophy.

This is definitely a news that has shocked a lot of fans as nobody was expecting a change to the Summoner's Cup. There is no doubt that this trophy is not just the biggest in League of Legends, but also in the world of esports as well.

The winner of the World Championships is held in high regard and the Summoner's Cup is the one that signifies the same. However, if Riot Games is changing it, then fans expect it to not just meet the standards of the previous one, but exceed it in every possible way.

