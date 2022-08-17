League of Legends Spirit Blossom 2022 to reportedly feature skins for Syndra, Evelynn, Master Yi (Prestige), and more

Leaks regarding the rumored Spirit Blossom 2022 event have started to surface within the League of Legends community in full swing. Previously, there was a leak stating that Sett and Aphelioswouldl be getting skins during the event.

However, new information from famous leaker Big Bad Bear states that many more champions will get brand new Spirit Blossom skins. This includes champions like Syndra, Evelynn, Master Yi, and many more.

The Spirit Blossom 2022 event seems quite big, at least from the cosmetic item perspective. It is yet to be seen how well the actual event does as there is major skepticism after the failure of the Sentinels of Light and Star Guardian 2022 events.

Full details regarding the leaked skins for Spirit Blossom 2022 event in League of Legends

The upcoming Spirit Blossom 2022 event in League of Legends is also the primary event that represents Worlds 2022. Hence, it is expected that the size and scale of the event will be quite big.

However, in most cases, the developers conduct only one major in-game event yearly. The last time Spirit Blossom was featured was back in 2020, and it was a major summer event similar to Sentinels of Light in 2021 and Star Guardian in 2022.

This time, however, it seems that the developers are bringing back Spirit Blossom again during October, and it seems like they are also set to release a bunch of new skins along with the same. It appears that nine skins will be removed along with Spirit Blossom 2022.

The champions who receive the skins are Sett, Aphelios, Syndra, Evelynn, Master Yi, Yorick, Soraka, Tristana, and Darius. Amongst these, Sett will have legendary skin, while Master Yi will have prestige edition skin.

No information is available yet regarding the design of the skins, but fans will not have to wait long for that. The Spirit Blossom 2022 event is set to come out along with patch 12.19, which is around October 5, 2022.

This means that the skins will be available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) towards the middle of September. Hence, fans only need to wait a month before full official information is revealed regarding the Spirit Blossom 2022 event in League of Legends.

