League of Legends will reportedly release skins for Sett and Aphelios alongside Spirit Blossom 2022 event

League of Legends is reportedly going to see a return of the Spirit Blossom event alongside Worlds 2022. This is something that was leaked quite a while back by the community.

However, popular leaker Big Bad Bear has now provided new information regarding two skins that will be released alongside the Spirit Blossom 2022 event. It seems that the champions who are set to receive the skins are Sett and Aphelios.

This news will make many fans happy, considering that Sett and Aphelios have very few skins within the game. Sett's skin is reportedly going to be of legendary rarity, which will be the first one for the champion.

Apart from that, Aphelios's skin will be the second for him this year as he already received the Worlds 2021 skin around May.

League of Legends' Sprit Blossom 2022 event is expected to release around patch 12.19

League of Legends' Spirit Blossom 2022 event is definitely a surprise as Riot Games has already conducted the Star Guardian event this year. When it comes to major events, the developer focuses on only one every year, usually during summer.

However, it seems like they have decided that Spirit Blossom also needs to make a return to the game. Fans certainly won't be complaining, since the previous Spirit Blossom event is still considered to be the best one that has ever taken place in the game.

In any case, Spirit Blossom 2022 is set to be released somewhere around patch 12.19, which will be the same time around which Worlds 2022 takes place. So fans can say that Spirit Blossom will be the Worlds 2022 event this year, just like the way Arcane was for Worlds 2021.

This means that Spirit Blossom 2022 should come out somewhere around October 5, 2022, with the update being released on the PBE (Public Beta Environment) on September 20. So there is only about a month left, and this also makes sense as the World Championships will be taking place quite early this year.

In any case, as mentioned earlier, leaks suggest that Sett and Aphelios will receive brand new skins during the Spirit Blossom 2022 event. Sett will have a legendary skin, though Aphelios's skin will probably be of epic variant.

Unfortunately, this is the only leak that is available right now, but more will arrive in the future for sure. The previous Spirit Blossom event saw the release of several skins in League of Legends. A similar number can be expected this time around as well, considering the fact that Spirit Blossom is one of the most successful events in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish