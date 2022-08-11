League of Legends patch 12.16: All expected Fizz VFX changes arriving with the upcoming update

Interestingly, the Udyr rework is not the only thing that players can look forward to in League of Legends patch 12.16, as Fizz will also be receiving massive visual updates to his kit.

Ever since his launch, Fizz has not been touched by Riot’s VFX team and was one of the many champions planned to receive a visual upgrade by the developers. Finally, it looks like he is going to get one in the upcoming patch.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 You can preview most changes here youtube.com/watch?v=jHbxwG… You can preview most changes here youtube.com/watch?v=jHbxwG…

The Tidal Trickster is one of the most fun and unique midlane champions in League of Legends. Fizz is not as popular as he used to be in previous seasons, currently sitting at just a 2.68 percent pick rate, according to Lolalytics, which is one of the lowest in the game for the mid-lane.

With the upcoming visual changes, Riot Games might look to make the champion more popular, as they seek to at least modernize the visual esthetics of his kit and keep them in line with what some of the newer champions possess.

Fizz VFX updates to soon make their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 12.16 cycle

Before Riot Games chooses to officially ship the Fizz changes with the League of Legends 12.16 patch, they will first be testing it out on the PBE server. While the changes have not arrived on the test server just yet, Riot Games have provided a bit of information as to the type of changes that players can expect to see in Fizz.

Base: Complete overhaul

Atlantean Fizz: Same as base, but with a custom R and W

Tundra Fizz: Same as base, but with a custom R and W

Fisherman Fizz: Same as base, but with a custom R and W

Void Fizz: Complete overhaul

Cottontail Fizz: Complete overhaul

Super Galaxy Fizz: New W passive marker

Omega Squad Fizz: New W passive marker

Fuzz Fizz: New W passive marker

Prestige Fuzz Fizz: New W passive marker

Little Devil Fizz: New W passive marker

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Fizz VFX Feedback Thread Update Fizz VFX Feedback Thread Update https://t.co/NwwIy9mJaT

Currently, the developers are still collecting feedback from the community regarding what type of changes players would like to see. Hence, over the week, Fizz’s visual tweaks might go through a significant number of updates based on community feedback.

The VFX will be making their way to both his original model as well as all of his skins, so players who own the champion's various cosmetics are definitely in luck.

The Fizz VFX updates are expected to go live with League of Legends patch 12.16, which is set to drop in two weeks on August 17, 2022, along with the Udyr update.

