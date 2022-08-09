League of Legends Udyr rework: Full ability rundown and more

League of Legends' brand new Udyr rework has finally made its way into the PBE (Public Beta Environment). It will officially be available on live servers along with patch 12.16, which is set to come out around August 24, 2022.

As such, several players are eager to learn about the brand new rework and the changes that have been made to Udyr. In this article, a full ability rundown for the reworked champion has been provided along with some other major changes.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Life is in the struggle, not the victory. Fight by instinct with Udyr, the Spirit Walker. Life is in the struggle, not the victory. Fight by instinct with Udyr, the Spirit Walker. https://t.co/JjLJwIqXnE

Udyr's rework in the game is set to bring him into the limelight and make him a force to be reckoned with once again. This rework will ensure that Udyr feels modern and that his gameplay does not fall off when compared to the current meta champions.

Full details regarding Udyr's upgraded abilities in League of Legends

Udyr's rework in League of Legends is one of the biggest that has been undertaken by the developers. This particular rework took the most time, primarily on account of the immense number of changes that he required.

Amongst those, the first thing that they had to work out was his abilities. Udyr may have been a backdated champion, but his gameplay is still very unique. So, the changes were brought forth in a way where he still retains those distinguishing factors.

Full ability changes for Udyr post rework in League of Legends

Passive - Bridge Between (Awakened Spirit/Monk Training)

Udyr has four basic ability stances, each related to a Freljodian demigod. Every ~30s he can Awaken his active stance by recasting it to refresh it and gain bonus effects.

After casting (or re-casting) an ability, Udyr’s next two attacks gain 40% attack speed.

Q - Wilding Claw

Udyr goes into Claw Stance. Gives Attack Speed. Next two attacks deal burst damage.

Awakened: Increase attack speed, plus next 2 attacks arc lightning that bounces up to 6 times (can hit the same target multiple times if they are isolated).

W - Iron Mantle

Udyr goes into Mantle Stance. Gain a Shield. Next two attacks restore health.

Awakened: Refresh the shield, stacking. Recover a large amount of maxhealth over 2s.

E - Blazing Stampede

Udyr goes into Stampede Stance. Gain a burst of movement speed. While in this stance, first attack against each target stuns them.

Awakened: Increase movement speed, gain CC immunity for a brief time.

R - Wingborne Storm

Udyr goes into Storm Stance. Summon a glacial storm, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. Next two attacks increase the storm’s AoE.

Awakened: The storm detaches from Udyr and tracks to the enemy he most recently attacked (and does more damage).

Thus, based on the ability changes, it is clear that a lot of effort has been put into Udyr's rework in League of Legends. The developers wanted him to feel more in line with modern-day champions, but also to ensure that older players still feel at home with his kit.

However, these are not the only changes as Udyr has already received a full graphical update where his base form, along with all his stances, have been revamped from a visual perspective.

In fact, this is one of the key reasons why his rework took so long to finish.

