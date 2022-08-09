League of Legends developer confirms a special version of Ultimate Spellbook set for release in patch 12.16

Ultimate Spellbook in League of Legends is a special game mode where players are asked to pick a random ultimate belonging to any unit and use it on the champion of their choice. For instance, the mode might have someone pick Akali and be made to use Ahri's ultimate.

However, developer Reina Sweet has confirmed that as her parting gift from Riot Games, a special version of the Ultimate Spellbook will be made available during patch 12.16. It will also be a One for All version where players will have to pick the same ultimate ability.

Reina Sweet @ReinaSweet



This is my goodbye pun for League. Soon on PBE next week (and live not long after), there will be a tiny % chance for a particularly silly type of Ultimate Spellbook game to occur.

Unfortunately, the developer has not provided any further details as to why it'll be a special version for this game mode. With that being said, players are hoping for more clarification following its release.

The Ultimate Spellbook could make an appearance in League of Legends

As mentioned previously, developer Reina Sweet has confirmed that Ultimate Spellbook will return to League of Legends, albeit with a small twist. However, the developers haven't yet specified the caveat.

With that being said, Reina Sweet teased a possible chance of the mode appearing next week. While it is unclear what she means by "percentage chance," many are assuming that the Spellbook mode won't be available for everyone at the same time.

Usually, whenever an update arrives in the game, it is available to everyone. Considering the aforementioned tweet, players might witness a lottery where some of them get to play the game mode.

Reina Sweet @ReinaSweet And when the mode does occur it's weighted in favor of having a particularly large impact on the game. And when the mode does occur it's weighted in favor of having a particularly large impact on the game.

The mystery doesn't end here, however, as Reina Sweet has also confirmed that it is bound to have a massive impact on gameplay after being implemented.

Suffice to say, one cannot glean much from this information, apart from that it will be a certain version of Ultimate Spellbook. In any case, everything will become clear once it arrives along with the PBE on August 10, 2022.

This will be the 12.16 patch cycle, with Udyr's rework also being heavily touted to arrive in its wake. Despite the confusion surrounding this update, one cannot turn a blind eye over its purported impact. With that being said, players might be in for a treat after the patch officially drops on August 24, 2022.

