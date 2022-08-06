League of Legends might soon begin testing massive Dr. Mundo updates to make him more “late game skewered”

The League of Legends developers might be shifting things around quite a bit with Dr. Mundo in future updates, specifically targeting his late game and early game potential.

In a recent tweet, a champion designer at Riot Games, Twin Enso, talked about some of the updates that they are looking to introduce to the champion’s kit.

According to the developer, Riot Games will be looking to make changes that won't affect the champion's current win rate all that much. However, it will change how the champion is played in the early and late game.

Riot Twin Enso @Damascus_Glenn Pondering some Dr. Mundo changes, looking for any feedback. Goals:

1) Minimally/don't change winrate

2) Make him more late game skewed and less early game

Enso suggests that Mundo’s adjustments will aim to make him a bit more “late game skewed and less early game.” They plan to turn him into more of a late-game champion, taking away some of his early game potential and making his kit a bit more oriented towards the later stages of the game.

Mundo is currently sitting on a 50.69% win rate in League of Legends’ Platinum rank and above, according to stat site U.GG. He has a 0.6% ban rate and is ranked at the 25th spot out of all the top lane champions in the game, making him one of the more reliable picks in the current meta.

Dr. Mundo is up for massive adjustments in future League of Legends updates

Before moving on to the proposed Dr. Mundo changes, it’s important to note here that the tweaks mentioned by Enso are tentative. The changes will first make their way to the League of Legends PBE before Riot Games officially ships them with the final patch.

The developers are yet to start testing the proposed updates, and it’s not exactly certain as to when the Dr. Mundo updates will make their way to the live servers (if they are something that Riot ultimately decides to introduce).

All proposed Dr. Mundo adjustments

Goes Where He Pleases (P):

Lose 7% current Health, gain 8% max Health >>> Lose 3% current Health, gain 4% max Health

Max Health Regen :: 0.8-1.6% max Health per 5 seconds (linear progression) >>> 0.5-2.25% (non-linear progression, equal at roughly level 11)

Heart Zapper (W):

Always receive half of your Gray Health, regardless of enemy hit

Blunt Force Trauma (E):

Bonus AD: 15/20/25/30/35 + 25/30/35/40/45 based on missing Health > > > 4% max Health • [Removed] Instantly kills small jungle monsters

Monster Damage ... 200% >>> 250%

Maximum Dosage (R):

[Removed] Bonus AD • Missing Health as max health :: 8/11.5/15% >>> 15/20/259

It’s highly unlikely that the Dr. Mundo changes will make their way to the League of Legends patch 12.15 update, which is set to go live next week on August 10, 2022.

