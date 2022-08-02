Akali, Zed and other energy champions in League of Legends are set to receive changes in patch 12.15 

In League of Legends' patch 12.15, Riot Games is set to introduce something big that will affect a lot of its champions. Apparently, all energy champions (non-mana-based champions) will be changed to match the updates that were introduced with the durability patch.

This includes champions like Akali, Zed, Lee Sin, Kennen, and Shen. Unfortunately, the developers have not yet mentioned the exact changes that will be introduced. From the initial impressions, it feels like something that will bring a balance between the energy cost of skills and damage dealt.

Energy Champions receiving adjustments are:

In any case, this change will definitely help boost the win rates of all energy-based champions and bring them back to the top within the current meta.

Changes to energy champions in patch 12.15 will bring more depth to the meta within League of Legends

The energy champions that are set to receive adjustments in League of Legends patch 12.15 are Akali, Zed, Lee Sin, Kennen, and Shen. Amongst these, Akali and Zed are in a pretty decent spot, with the former being quite popular across all elos within the game.

However, Lee Sin is currently one of the worst junglers in the entire game. This is definitely something that will surprise fans a lot, considering Lee Sin has always maintained his position in the meta ever since release. However, it seems like the durability update did affect him quite a lot.

Kennen is also in a decent spot, though he has considerably gone down the priority pool. He is more of a situational champion right now instead of a first pick or ban in most solo queue or professional games. Lastly, Shen is completely out of the meta, and nobody plays him in any given scenario.

Shen was not in the meta even before the durability patch. However, the other four champions were excessively dominant. The issue that they faced was that the durability patch reduced the damage received in the early game.

Hence, in the current state of League of Legends, the balance between the energy cost and the damage dealt by these champions has been disrupted. One Q by Akali does not hit as hard compared to how it did earlier. However, that one Q still requires a lot of energy in the game, making it harder for Akali to trade hits efficiently.

Therefore, once the energy champions are buffed, it will make their laning and late-game impact much more potent. Apart from that, it will add a few more champions to the meta that will help enhance the overall depth of the game by a lot.

