“We will do big announcements”: League of Legends developers are creating hype for the upcoming MMO

There have not been many big announcements surrounding the League of Legends MMORPG for quite some time now. The project did have a soft reveal last year, however, Riot Games did not exactly explain too much about some of the features that players can expect from the upcoming MMO.

Fortunately for fans, Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street, the project’s head developer and executive producer, broke the silence and took to Twitter to talk about some of the more frequently asked questions.

One of the most common questions we get is why we announced the League MMO in such a weird way and when we will provide more real information.

The League of Legends MMO was confirmed to be in development in 2020, and this is the first time in a while that fans have been given a significant update on the game.

Street stated:

“We thought it made sense to low-key announce to help with recruiting (we need a lot of MMO vets), to excite players, and because we thought it would likely leak anyway. Often in this business, you worry about someone scooping you, but that is harder to do with an MMO. Everyone more or less knows how to make one. The challenge is actually doing so, and the massive cost and time it takes.”

Riot opens up about some of the issues they faced with the League of Legends MMO

When developers are under a lot of pressure because they know players are so eager, it can make it harder to toss out designs that aren't working.

While talking about some of the biggest challenges that the developers have faced thus far with the League of Legends MMO, Street stated that keeping potential players interested was one of their biggest hurdles during the development cycle.

Since the title is still quite far from its date of release, keeping fans curious about the upcoming project is one of the things that Riot Games is still struggling with. The lack of major announcements about the title is also something that Street is concerned with, and he opened up about why the developers have made no new major announcements on the title for so long. He said:

“So the reason we announced kind of low key this way is we knew it would predominantly reach actual fans and not go too mainstream. Now I'm not pretending we are all keeping some kind of big secret together.”

He continued:

“We will do big announcements and answer big questions when we have more confidence that the direction will stick. We don't need 100% confidence. But we need more than we have today.”

Street’s recent tweets have been quite reassuring for fans, who have been anticipating more news on the upcoming project. While the League of Legends MMO is yet to have an official date of release, fans can expect its development phase to be in its very early stages.

