League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 6 Results: MAD Lions goes 2-0, Vitality showcase domination

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 6 has officially come to an end. It was not as eventful as the other weeks since the results were predictable with no upsets or surprises.

MAD Lions continued its dominance and finished another week with a 2-0 scoreline, making its way to the top of the table. Team Vitality also continued its brilliant form, spectacularly demolishing G2 Esports.

The week's disappointment has to be Rogue, who was suddenly unable to close games even against weaker opponents. G2 Esports was also quite disappointing as a poor early game continues to plague the team week after week.

Results, standings, and team overview after Week 6 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Standings after Week 6 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split are as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses MAD Lions 13 10 3 Rogue 13 8 5 Team Vitality 13 8 5 G2 Esports 13 7 6 Misfits Gaming 13 7 6 EXCEL 13 7 6 Astralis 13 6 7 Fnatic 13 6 7 SK Gaming 13 5 8 Team BDS 13 1 12

Thus, based on the results, it is clear that MAD Lions is the best performing team at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. They seem to have adopted the LPL's draft and playstyle, which is working quite well.

This is mainly because the kind of aggression that LPL teams showcase is something that LEC teams are not used to playing. This includes early invades, 5-man ganks inside the jungle, overloading lanes with numbers, etc.

Rogue was having a great time until a few weeks back, but it seems that things have suddenly turned for the worse. The team is currently facing a three-game losing streak and is simply unable to close games despite more advantageous positions.

Team Vitality is another team that seems to have adopted the LPL style of play with over-aggressive movement across the map. The team has found a lot of success with Trundle. Specifically, the early game dominance that it is showcasing is being further elevated on account of this pick.

Team Vitality's style is not as aggressive as MAD Lions, but it is clear that adopting the LPL style is the key to success within the LEC. While it is tough to say how long the team can continue this style, there is no doubt it is working like magic for now.

G2 Esports seems to be struggling the most in terms of early game stability. Its drafts and decision-making seem very awkward as the team continues to rely on scaling while getting dismantled in the first 15 to 20 minutes.

Picking champions like Irelia and Viego instead of meta picks like Trundle or Gnar looks pretty awkward, and it feels like G2 Esports still lacks a hold on the meta. The team continues to try these scaling picks and gets demolished by every other team in the league.

Yesterday's loss to Team Vitality should be a warning sign, and G2 Esports needs to start taking things seriously. If that does not happen, the team will again miss out on the League of Legends World Championships, which will be disastrous in every possible way.

