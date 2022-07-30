How well will TSM fare in League of Legends' LEC if they opt out of the LCS?

Misfit's departure from League of Legends' LEC and the entry of Team Heretics have led to much discussion regarding further potential departures/rebranding of organizations from both the LEC and LCS. A recent community rumor suggests that TSM may have thought about leaving the LCS.

Rumors suggest that TSM thought of buying Misfits' slot before Team Heretics took over. This, in turn, leads to the question of how well TSM would have fared in League of Legends's LEC if the LCS team decides to join for the former at some other point.

magnus.exe @OS3ns3i #LCS TSM leaving LCS for LEC. Misfits exiting League esports. Rekkles joining Heretics for the LEC spot for 2023 season. What's next? My guess - BDS getting relegated from LEC. #LEC TSM leaving LCS for LEC. Misfits exiting League esports. Rekkles joining Heretics for the LEC spot for 2023 season. What's next? My guess - BDS getting relegated from LEC. #LEC #LCS

TSM is a massive organization and has historically been one of the most successful in North America. However, the team's current form is inferior and is struggling massively. Thus, switching to LEC might have helped to revive the team and bring it back to its glory days.

TSM might be able to find greater success in League of Legends' LEC on account of more financial stability

TSM, in its current composition, is definitely in a tough spot within League of Legends' LCS. However, if the team switches to LEC, its fortunes may change, and TSM might find more success than in its glory days in North America.

This is simply because the LEC is way more profitable than LCS. In terms of branding and viewership, the LEC is miles ahead, which means more inflow of money.

This will mean that TSM can invest a lot more money and further bolster its chances of winning more trophies. However, switching to LEC has other benefits as well.

MARTIAL @10_Martial If TSM joins the LEC in 2023 it will be a great news for the league If TSM joins the LEC in 2023 it will be a great news for the league

The European League of Legends scene is much better regarding grassroots-level development. Every year, a few players will pop up from lower-level leagues like the LFL or LVP. If TSM decides to change its policy and starts investing in youngsters, that option becomes much easier to opt for while in the LEC.

Putting the same into practical use will be much more complicated, even with positives. This is because European teams are quite ahead of North American teams in terms of strength and quality.

Hence, the strategies that work in LCS will not work in the LEC. If fans want proof, they can easily check the results of the rivalry between Europe and North America during League of Legends' MSI 2022.

Evil Geniuses and G2 Esports had similar runs during the LCS and LEC Spring Split, respectively. However, when the two teams faced MSI 2022, Evil Geniuses could not win a single game of League of Legends against G2 Esports.

YamatoCannon @YamatoMebdi this aint the end of rebranding/selling of orgs in lcs/lec, it has just begun this aint the end of rebranding/selling of orgs in lcs/lec, it has just begun

This does not mean that Evil Geniuses is a bad team. Instead, G2 Esports is ahead in drafting, map reading, gameplay, and planning. TSM must restructure itself from the core and change everything, including the players, managerial staff, and how the organization handles its roster.

In terms of competition, Europe is a lot stronger, making achieving success difficult, despite the inflow of money.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

