League of Legends patch 12.15 preview: Gwen and Sivir nerfs, Singed buffs and more

League of Legends patch 12.15 is not exactly going to be a big one. While some champions will be tweaked, there will not be any significant meta shifts for Season 12 ahead of the 2022 Worlds Championship.
There will be a bit of champion nerfs and buffs this time around, with the final update making its way to the live servers next week.
One of the biggest highlights, however, will be the nerfs to Qiyana, Master Yi, Gwen and Sivir. These picks have been dominating the game in recent weeks, and Riot Games will be looking to tone them down in League of Legends patch 12.15.
Additionally, some buffs will also be making their way to Lillia (jungle), Singed, Leona and energy champions, with System Buffs hitting Silvermere Dawn and nerfs hitting Divine Sunderer.
League of Legends patch 12.15 preview
Before moving on to the list of changes, it’s important to note that the changes listed below are all tentative and might not reflect entirely in the final patch.
Riot Games will be testing the tweaks out in the League of Legends PBE patch 12.15 cycle before shipping them with the final update.
1) Champion Buffs
- Lillia (Jungle)
- Singed
- Rammus
- Leona
- Thresh
- Energy Champions
Energy champions will be getting a lot of buffs this time around. This means picks like Akali, Shen, Kennen and Zed will all be up for some quality-of-life updates once the patch officially drops.
2) Champion Nerfs
- Master Yi
- Qiyana
- Sivir
- Gwen
- Taliyah
- Kalista
Sivir’s pick and win rate skyrocketed after her mid-scope update, which dropped a couple of weeks ago. The mini-rework did its job a bit too well, and the ADC has been outperforming the rest of the competition. This made her incredibly difficult to deal with, both in the laning phase as well as the mid-to-late game point.
Taliyah (mid) has also skyrocketed in the current competitive meta, with professional mid-laners piloting her on the competitive stage.
3) System Buffs
- Merc Scim
- Silvermere Dawn
4) System Nerfs
- First Strike
- Divine Sunderer
League of Legends patch 12.15 is expected to drop next week on August 10, 2022.
While it will be a rather small patch, it will introduce some champion updates, which will look to balance the current meta state of the MOBA as much as possible.