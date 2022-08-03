League of Legends patch 12.15 complete preview: All expected changes, release date, and more

League of Legends patch 12.15 is scheduled to go live sometime next week, and Riot Games has a fair bit of updates planned for the upcoming update.

While 12.15 will not be completely upsetting the current champion meta, it will, however, introduce a fair bit of tweaks to smoothen things out for some of the champions in the game.

One of the update's most significant highlights will be the buffs that energy champions will receive. Hence, Akali, Shen, Zed, Kennen, and Lee Sin will receive many quality-of-life updates.

Additionally, Master Yi and Sivir will be in for some nerfs. Only recently did the two champions see a significant number of tweaks make their way to their kit. However, they will be toned down quite a bit in League of Legends patch 12.15.

League of Legends patch 12.15 official pre-notes

Before getting to the list of Riot's proposed changes, it is essential to note that the tweaks mentioned are tentative. The changes will first make their way to the League of Legends PBE 12.15 cycle, and only after thoroughly testing it will the updates be officially shipped with the final patch next week.

1) Champion buffs

Lillia Jungle

P: Monster Damage Cap: 40-100(based on level) >>> 50-150(based on level)

Singed

P Movespeed: 20% >>> 25% - P Per-Target CD: 10s >>> 8S – R Bonus Stats: 20/60/100 >>>30/65/100

Rammus

R: Cooldown: 110/95/80 >>> 90 at all ranks, Base cast Range: 600 >>> 800, Dash speed up by 200, Range growth per MS ratio: 1.3 >>>1.5

Leona

Q Mana Cost: 45-65 > 35-65 – RCC Duration: 1.5s > 1.75s

Thresh

Q CD: 20-12 > 19-11 — Q Damage: 80-240 > 100-260

Kennen

W CD: 14-6 > 13-6 - W damage: 60-160 > 70-170 - E AP Ratio: 20%-22.5%

Akali

W Energy Refund/Increase: 80 > 100

Zed

Shadow Spell Mimic Range: 2000 > Infinity - E Energy Cost: 50 > 40

Shen

E Energy Refund: 30-40 > 30-50

Lee Sin

Recast Spell Energy Cost: 30 > 25

2) Champion nerfs

Master Yi

E Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 >>> 18 at all ranks

Qiyana

P: Damage AD Ratio: 45% >>> 30%

Sivir

AD Growth: 3.3 >>>3 – E Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 24/22.5/21/19.5/18 — Cooldown: 100/85/70 >>>120/100/80

Gwen

Q True Damage Conversion: 75%> 50%

Taliyah

E Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 >>> 18/17/16/15/14 - R Wall Duration: 5s >>> 4s

Kalista

Base AD: 69 >>> 66

3) System buffs

Mercurial Scimitar

Magic Resist: 30 >>> 40 – MS Duration: 1s >>> 1.5s

Silvermere Dawn

Magic Resist: 35 >>> 40 — Slow Resist / Tenacity: 40% >>> 50% – Health: 300 >>> 350,

System Nerfs

First Strike

Bonus True Damage: 10% >>> 9%

Divine Sunderer

Healing Conversion Percent: 65%> 55%

League of Legends patch 12.15 is expected to go live next week, i.e., August 10, 2022.

