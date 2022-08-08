League of Legends 2022 Summer Split playoffs: All teams qualified so far for every region, schedule, and more

The playoff qualification across every major League of Legends playing region is in full swing. While in most regions, the playoff teams have been decided, for some, barely one or two have qualified.

This article discusses a list of all the teams from every region that have qualified for the playoffs so far. Apart from that, the playoff dates that are currently available for every region have also been provided.

It is important to remember that qualification into the playoffs does not guarantee qualification for League of Legends Worlds 2022. Only the top four teams will be considered, which will be decided based on their performances in the playoffs.

Full details regarding playoff qualification and starting dates for every region in League of Legends 2022 Summer Split

Before moving any further, it is first important to provide the tentative dates and qualified teams so far for League of Legends' 2022 Summer Split across every major region.

Dates and teams qualified so far for every region

LPL (China) [Dates unavailable]

JDG Gaming

Royal Never Give Up

Edward Gaming

Top Esports

Victory Five

Weibo Gaming

LCK (South Korea) [August 17- August 28]

T1

Gen.G

DAMWON KIA

KT Rolster

DRX

Liiv Sandbox

LEC (Europe) [Dates Unavailable]

MAD Lions

LCS (North America) [August 20 - September 11]

Evil Geniuses

100 Thieves

Team Liquid

Counter Logic Gaming

Cloud9

Thus, amongst these, League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is arguably the most competitive tournament as of yet. Every region has more than one qualified team, with LCK already locking in all its teams.

However, in the LEC, there are still five more teams left to seal their spots, with only one week of the regular season remaining. So it is safe to say that everything will come down to the wire.

Apart from that, the LPL still has four more teams remaining for playoff qualification. The LCS also has three more spots remaining within its playoff births. Therefore, the final week of games will be vital for the tournament's remaining teams.

Overall, LCK is the only tournament that has been the least competitive, considering both T1 and Gen.G have more or less swept through the competition with ease. Every other region had teams going up and down quite a lot in the past few weeks before the playoff seedings got confirmed.

It is vital to remember, though, that playoff qualification is not the end, rather it is the beginning of the competition. This is because the teams that perform best in the playoffs will ultimately qualify for Worlds 2022.

However, the number of seeds from every region is limited, with LPL, LEC, and LCK getting four seeds each. The LCS, however, will only receive three in total. This means that amongst the teams that are going to make it into the playoffs, only a handful will be able to qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Thus, with the playoff qualification coming to an end, it is now time for the teams to start putting up their best performances, as the level of competition will only increase from this point onwards.

