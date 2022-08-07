League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: MAD Lions lock playoffs, G2 Esports demolish Fnatic

League of Legends 2022 Summer Split Week 7 has officially come to an end. The penultimate week before the regular season was filled with many good games.

Among the most notable results, one of them has to be the MAD Lions locking in the playoff spot, even though the first position is still not confirmed. Apart from that, G2 Esports demolished Fnatic in the Match of the Week and sits comfortably in second place on the table.

Rogue is currently in a rough spot with a string of losses and will need to pick up a few wins in the final week to secure the playoff birth. Lastly, Fnatic is currently one of the top teams in a very problematic position and is dangerously close to being known.

Results, standings, and Team Overview after Week 7 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Before moving any further, it is first important to provide the overall standing of every team after League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split week 7.

However, since only one week is left, a second table has been provided, which shows the percentage of possibilities for each team to secure a playoff birth.

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses MAD Lions 15 10 5 G2 Esports 15 9 6 Misfits Gaming 15 9 6 Rogue 15 9 6 Team Vitality 15 9 6 Astralis 15 7 8 Fnatic 15 7 8 Team EXCEL 15 7 8 SK Gaming 15 6 9 Team BDS 15 2 13

Team Name Possible Scenarios to qualify for Playoffs MAD Lions 100% G2 Esports 98.5% Team Vitality 94.6% Rogue 93.9% Misfits Gaming 92.7% Astralis 39.2% EXCEL 34.8% Fnatic 30.5% SK Gaming 9.8% Team BDS 0.0%

Thus, the MAD Lions are guaranteed playoffs amongst the current possible scenarios, while Team BDS is officially out. The table does not tell the full story of the teams as the table leaders are not looking that good anymore.

The MAD Lions had an excellent start to the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. Nisqy made a lot of difference, and the team consistently picked up early game leads to close out games. It seems, though, that other teams have picked up on the method that the MAD Lions were using, which is one of the reasons why the team ended Week 7 with 0 wins and two losses.

G2 Esports is the team that has been criticized the most for its poor early game performances. But this week, the team is slowly picking things up. While the first game of the week for G2 Esports was not very clean, the second game against Fnatic was total dominance.

The players were a lot more confident and decided to go for picks like the Sylas, Draven, and Pantheon that usually allow teams to gain early game prowess. Hopefully, this will help G2 Esports to close things out once and for all and lock in the playoff birth.

Misfits Gaming is also looking quite sharp, with its midlaner Vetheo seemingly back in form again. The team will disband after selling its LEC spot to Team Heretics next year. However, it looks like the roster wants to leave behind a mark that League of Legends fans will remember forever.

Other than this, Team Vitality is also looking better than how it was at the start of the Summer Split, though it looks like the team is finding success through only one formula. It looks like picks like Gnar and Trundle are working for this team. It keeps getting those over and over, which allows Team Vitality to get early leads and snowball games.

Team EXCEL was excellent early in the season, but the team has reached a plateau right now. It looks like the bootcamp in South Korea has stopped paying dividends as other teams became better while EXCEL failed to catch up.

Lastly, Fnatic is currently in a huge mess right now. To qualify for the playoffs, the team must win at least two games next week. However, considering how every team has performed, nothing is easy or guaranteed. Fnatic's superteam has failed massively, and it looks like many changes might be coming in the pre-season.

It is vital to remember, though, that the seeding for the playoffs will be based on both the Summer Split and Spring Split results. Therefore, G2 Esports is at a massive advantage on account of being the winners of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split.

If the team finishes second, it will be seeded first because of the cumulative championship points. Therefore, the results in the final week will play a huge role as it is not the Summer Split title that matters but also a chance to play at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

