League of Legends' new Udyr rework: Full ability changes, release date and more

On August 5, 2022, League of Legends released a small gameplay trailer showcasing the brand new Udyr rework.

While the trailer did not provide any information on the changes the champion will get, it did provide an insight into how he will look once the rework comes out.

Popular YouTuber Trick2G also took to his channel to reveal some of the changes that Udyr will be getting.

The Udyr rework will be made available to League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment) very soon. However, it will be followed by a lot of balancing updates, which can disrupt its release on the live servers, depending on how overpowered it feels in-game.

Udyr rework in League of Legends expected to go live on August 24, 2022

The Udyr rework should be available in League of Legends' PBE on August 10, 2022, for patch cycle 12.16. Unless there are any major changes, fans can expect the rework to go live along with patch 12.16 on August 24, 2022.

This is currently the expected timeline, considering the developers have released the trailer for the Udyr rework all across the world.

According to developer Reav3, the next champion roadmap is also expected to arrive next week. However, it was only due for release after Udyr's rework was made available. Therefore, it is safe to say that this rework will come out in the PBE next week itself.

Udyr seems to have been altered a lot. All his skills have been changed, and each of them has received an upgraded animation update.

Udyr's new skills in League of Legends

Passive: Spirit Walker

Awakened Spirit: Instead of a traditional ultimate, Udyr has four basic abilities that swap between stances. The champion can re-cast his stance during its cooldown to Awaken it, refreshing it with bonus effects.

Monk Training: After using an Ability, Udyr’s next two attacks within four seconds gain 30% increased attack speed and refund 5% of Awaken’s cooldown on hit.

Q: Wilding Claw

Wilding Stance: Udyr gains 25% attack speed for four seconds. His next two attacks in this stance maul the target to deal a bonus of 3.2% max health physical damage.

Awaken: Grants 34% additional attack speed. During this time, Udy’rs next two attacks call lightning to strike six times, each dealing up to 10.6% max health magic damage to isolated targets.

W: Iron Mantle

Mantle Stance: Udyr gains 63 shield for four seconds. His next two attacks in this stance additionally gain 10% life steal and restore 12 health on hit.

Awaken: Shield increased to 178, and Udyr regenerates 89 over four seconds. Stance Life on hit and life steal bonuses doubled during this time.

E: Blazing Stampede

Stampede Stance: Udyr gains 30% move speed, decaying over four seconds. Additionally, Udyr’s attacks in this stance lunge at and stun targets for .75 seconds. This effect has a six-second cooldown on each target.

Awaken: Grants immunity to immobilizing and disabling effects and an additional 32% move speed for 1.5 seconds.

R: Wingborn Storm

Storm Stance: Udyr surrounds himself in a glacial storm for four seconds that deals 20 magic damage per second to nearby enemies inside and slows them by 15%. Udyr’s next two attacks in this stance deal 14 magic damage to enemies in the storm.

Awaken: Unleash the storm, causing it to seek a nearby. [Sic] Deals an additional 9.4% max health damage over the remainder of its duration.

It appears that Udyr is now significantly more powerful than he was before. However, the League of Legends' developers apparently made sure that he wouldn't feel new but rather fresh.

In other words, new players will see a brand-new champion, while older players will get a champion who provides a fresh experience with familiar gameplay.

