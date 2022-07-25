League of Legends Udyr rework: Expected drop time, changes, and more

Udyr is a champion who is expected to get his highly anticipated rework within League of Legends very soon. It is expected to not just make him more viable in the meta, but also provide him with a brand new look as well.

Therefore, a brief discussion has been made in this article that will provide gamers with all the necessary information regarding Udyr and his changes. Udyr has a lot of fans and many of them have been waiting for a long time for this rework to arrive.

However, it is important to clarify that the information provided here is mostly based on what the developers have provided in the past few months. Full details regarding his rework will only be available once he arrives officially within League of Legends' PBE.

Details regarding League of Legends' upcoming Udyr rework

Before moving on with the discussion regarding the changes, it is first important to provide a date of release for Udyr rework within the game. The release date of the same was hinted at by League of Legends developer Reav3 on Reddit.

He claimed that the next champion roadmap will be available right after Udyr's rework and the former is expected to arrive sometime in the middle of next month. This means that Udyr's rework should be available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) for either patch cycle 12.15 or 12.16.

udyr.carrd.co I decided to compile all blogposts (VGU poll >>> last roadmap) and other official information about Udyr's rework (VGU) all in one place with smoother browsing in order for new people get caught up easier and maybe look back on old concepts! I decided to compile all blogposts (VGU poll >>> last roadmap) and other official information about Udyr's rework (VGU) all in one place with smoother browsing in order for new people get caught up easier and maybe look back on old concepts! 🐻udyr.carrd.co https://t.co/zQ3waKtaH2

If that happens, then Udyr will be released in the main client along with patch 12.16 or 12.17. In other words, League of Legends fans might get him sometime between mid to late August, depending on what the developers decide to do.

In any case, with that out of the way, it is now time to take a closer look at what his rework will bring to the table. The developers claim that they want to achieve the following with the character:

Udyr's stance changing ability will be preserved and him being a melee and auto-attack focused champion will not change. However, there will be much more depth and variety to both his stances as well as attack patterns to make him stand out amongst modern champions.

Udyr will get a full visual upgrade so that his looks are more in line with the modern-day champions with much more detail and depth.

His narrative aspects will also be updated so as add more connection between him and Freljord.

Overall, the changes to Udyr are expected to enhance his modern day viability without altering the uniqueness that he has. One of the key facets that the developers feel is that despite his gameplay feeling outdated, his mechanics have stood the test of time.

So instead of changing them completely, they want to upgrade and freshen him up. However, it is not just his gameplay, the developers have also worked on Udyr's VGU as well.

They have worked on each of his stances separately in order to provide them with a brand new look. Each stance has its own color palette as well, so that players can get a much better feel by switching to each of them within the game.

Lastly, each of Udyr's skins will also be reworked so that they match the brand new VFX that is being added to his base version. In any case, while all of this sounds nice, watching and playing with the character will definitely be a different experience.

Hopefully, a more concrete update regarding his release will be available in the coming days.

