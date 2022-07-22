Qiyana's First Strike bug in League of Legends has skyrocketed her winrate to 58% within the game

Bugs in League of Legends are pretty common and often impact the performance of champions within the game. As such, Qiyana is the latest champion who has ended up on the receiving end of such a bug, though it has positively affected her.

Apparently, using the First Strike rune on Qiyana leads her to double damage, which has pushed her winrate within League of Legends to 58%. This winrate, however, is only seen in high elo games, where players can use Qiyana effectively.

HANCOCK @HANCOCK_LOL so qiyana is almost 60% wr masters+ because people have discovered her first strike bug that’s been in the game since it was added in preseason, causing her to proc it twice if she switches element while Q is mid air, gg riot games! so qiyana is almost 60% wr masters+ because people have discovered her first strike bug that’s been in the game since it was added in preseason, causing her to proc it twice if she switches element while Q is mid air, gg riot games! https://t.co/BQqYRlBeFa

There is no doubt that she is an extremely tough champion to play. Unfortunately, high-level players who have mastered her are using this bug to their heart's content and demolishing their opponents with ease.

Qiyana's First Strike bug allows her to deal double damage by optimally using her W ability in League of Legends

Qiyana is quite a complicated champion to play in League of Legends. Her W ability basically allows her to enchant her weapon with natural elements and thus deal bonus damage to enemies in that state.

Apart from that, her passive also deals bonus damage to enemies through the first basic attack or ability that Qiyana throws at the enemy. However, it seems she is dealing more damage than intended when players use the First Strike rune on Qiyana.

star guardian xela @xelaorbit tested the qiyana bug for myself... went from 822 to 1039 tested the qiyana bug for myself... went from 822 to 1039 😭 https://t.co/ezrroBNZ6w

Nevertheless, this bug is not easy to proc as players need to be quick while switching their elements. The way it works is that first, Qiyana needs to gather an element using her W and wait for the cooldown to reset. Players will also need to wait for the First Strike cooldown to reset as well if needed.

Now, the player needs to throw her Q at the enemy but immediately use her W once again while the former is in the air. This will allow her to proc the bug and deal huge damage to the enemy.

The key is obviously using the First Strike and making that W switch while the Q is in mid-air. Apart from that, players also need to build the Eclipse first as it makes the damage output even more optimal. Players have noticed that this combo is easing through some of the tankiest enemies in the game.

thy wouldst like to sniff thine piths @inancel qiyana being mega elo inflated this season just because of the first strike bug qiyana being mega elo inflated this season just because of the first strike bug https://t.co/S3xiJpxuLO

The problem is that it is because of this bug that Qiyana's winrate has jumped to 58% (master rank and above) in League of Legends. This is a worrying sign, and people who are good with this champion are exploiting this bug quite a lot.

However, several players claim that this bug has been present since First Strike was first introduced within the game. As it happens, back then, no one noticed it that much as it is definitely a hard one to proc.

Unfortunately, this bug has now come to light and spread across the League of Legends community. In fact, several people are claiming Qiyana to be elo inflated (higher winrate than she should have).

Mister Anton @GangsterYuumi

1q=2passive procs and eclipse

(2xpassive + 1q + 1w + eclipse)xfirst strike

(2x203 + 369 + 91 + 60)x1.1=1018,6 math checks out

how to recreate:

q into fast w like you normally would 🙂 @tarzaned Qiyana first strike bug/weird interaction1q=2passive procs and eclipse(2xpassive + 1q + 1w + eclipse)xfirst strike(2x203 + 369 + 91 + 60)x1.1=1018,6 math checks outhow to recreate:q into fast w like you normally would 🙂 @tarzaned Qiyana first strike bug/weird interaction1q=2passive procs and eclipse(2xpassive + 1q + 1w + eclipse)xfirst strike(2x203 + 369 + 91 + 60)x1.1=1018,6 math checks outhow to recreate:q into fast w like you normally would 🙂

Riot Games, however, has not taken notice of it as of yet, considering it was not that popular before patch 12.13. They might look at it and nerf it in patch 12.14 or beyond, though there is no such news yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far