League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split Week 6 standings: Gen.G and T1 lead the race

Week 6 of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split has officially come to an end. This week was not that different from the rest as the teams expected to perform did so, while the lower-order sides continued to struggle as usual.

Gen.G as always demonstrated major domination within throughout the rift by crushing through all forms of opposition. T1 also showcased dominance, though there were a few cracks showing up within the team's overall gameplay.

DAMWON KIA seems to be slowly reviving, though a lot of work still needs to be done. DRX has dropped quite a lot in the standings and it seems that the team suddenly lost focus as the season progressed.

Results, standings and team overview after week 6 at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split

The overall team standings after week 6 League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split are as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Gen.G 12 11 1 T1 12 11 1 DAMWON KIA 12 8 4 Liiv Sandbox 12 8 4 KT Rolster 12 7 5 DRX 12 7 5 Kwangdong Freecs 12 4 8 Nogshim Redforce 12 4 8 Hanwha Life Esports 12 1 11 Fredit Brion 12 1 11

Based on the above results, it is quite clear that Gen.G and T1 are a cut above every other team within League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split. However, Gen.G is definitely looking a bit better as the team's overall gameplay is much cleaner compared to T1.

While many might argue that there might be bad days for any team, it is no surprise that T1 has struggled so much when it comes to the mid-game macro against a lot of teams. The side has a habit of throwing Barons and Elder Dragons and giving them to the enemy for free at times.

In fact, this week against Fredit Brion, T1 almost ended up losing the match after giving away an Elder Dragon for free. It is safe to say that T1 was lucky as Fredit Brion made a lot of individual mistakes and Zeus carried the team very well.

In the current state, only Zeus is performing consistently day in and day out. Gumayusi still has not regained the form that it had back during League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split, which is definitely hurting the team at times.

Hopefully, T1 will fix these issues, as otherwise it will be difficult when facing Chinese teams at League of Legends Worlds 2022. In fact, the form that most Chinese botlaners are in as of now, T1 will need to improve massively to compete against them during the World Championships.

Now, coming to the middle of the pack, DAMWON KIA is looking a bit better, but a lot of work still needs to be done. Liiv Sandbox has gone up in the standings through some really great performances, while DRX has been extremely sloppy throughout the week.

The problem with these middle-order teams is that none of them seem like they deserve these positions. They are also inconsistent and make numerous mistakes daily. In fact, the difference between the top two and the rest of the pack is so huge that several League of Legends fans are worried about LCK in the World Championships.

