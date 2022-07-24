All 6 Genshin Impact Astral Puzzle solutions and locations

Genshin Impact version 2.8 introduces many brand new puzzles, with each island of the Golden Apple Archipelago having a different type of them. The Minacious Isle is an island designed specifically for Mona, an astrologist in the game. Thus, many puzzles related to the star are on the island.

The Astral Puzzle is what the community calls Mona's puzzle, and there are six of them on the island. This article will include all locations of the said puzzle and how to complete them to gain rewards in Genshin Impact.

Astral Puzzle locations and solutions in Genshin Impact Minacious Isle

It is important to note that Genshin Impact players can only access the Astral Puzzle after they have completed Mona's event quest in the Summertime Odyssey event.

Present State in Minacious Isle of Golden Apple Archipelago

All Astral Puzzles in the present state of Minacious Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above shows all of the Astral Puzzles locations in the present state of the Minacious Isle. There are five puzzles that players can complete in the game to gain treasure chests.

Point the Star Guide in the right direction (Image via HoYoverse)

The first puzzle can be seen in the middle of the ruins of the Minacious Isle. The Star Guide puzzle is easy once Travelers know where to aim for the Star Guide. Follow the image above to line up the mechanism and complete the puzzle.

The solution for the second puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The second puzzle is located on top of the island. Players can glide using the Windmill mechanism or the Anemo monument to create a wind current. This time, they need to light up the torches using any Pyro attack.

Step on the pressure plates according to order (Image via HoYoverse)

The third puzzle in Genshin Impact's Minacious Isle can be seen at the top of the leftmost mountain. Players need to step on the pressure plate according to the respective stars in the constellation in the sky. The orders are: left, right, left, left, and right.

Point the Star Guide like in the constellation (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, Travelers can head to the northwest side of the map from the previous puzzle location. This time, they need to complete a Star Guide puzzle, where the pointer must be pointed according to the constellation in the sky. The pattern is similar to number nine, so players won't have a hard time completing it.

Step on the right pressure plate to complete the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The last puzzle in the current state of the Minacious Isle is similar to the third one, where players need to step on the pressure plates in the right order. This time, the orders are: left, right, middle, left, and right.

Past State in Minacious Isle of Golden Apple Archipelago

All Astral Puzzle in the past state of MInacious Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can return to the past state of the Minacious Isle by stepping on Mona's pool near her domain icon. The last Astral Puzzle is related to the Star Guide.

Point the Star Guide in the correct direction (Image via HoYoverse)

Hit and adjust the angle of the Star Guides until it matches the image above to complete the puzzle.

All Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact provide treasure chests as rewards after completing them. Aside from these types of puzzles, players can also experience other challenges like chasing a Dream Form animal that will lead to a chest in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far