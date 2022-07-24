Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event answers (Day 1 and 2)

The next island of Mesmerizing Dream at Sea is currently out, so Genshin Impact players might want the answers to this portion of the web event. Like before, there are only three predetermined questions with the same solution for all players. This guide will include solutions for both the first and second island.

The only major setback to the player's progress here is gathering Paimon's Inspiration. The currency is required to proceed with the web event, but it's extremely easy to obtain. To find out how Genshin Impact players can get it, they should click on the lightbulb with a plus next to it.

All answers for Genshin Impact's Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Event Duration〓

July 22, 2022 – July 31, 2022 23:59 (Server Time)



>>Click to Take Part in Event<<

hoyo.link/51c6fBA6



Use the above hyperlink to enter this web event. Mesmerizing Dream at Sea has a simple premise: players just have to correctly answer Paimon's questions to claim some rewards. Before that, they need to do some daily tasks to acquire Paimon's Inspiration.

Genshin Impact players will need three of those Inspirations to unlock an island. There are currently two islands available. If one misses the previous island, they can make up for it the next day. After all, Mesmerizing Dream at Sea lasts until July 31, giving them ample time to complete all the islands.

Day 1 Questions and answers

The first question on Day 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Genshin Impact players might have already answered these three questions. If not, the solution to the first one is, Is it an island with lots of Dodocos? Some scenery will be added to the backdrop here, which will frequently happen in this web event.

The second question on Day 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second answer is The Kaboomball Fortress. There is only one question left for the first island of Mesmerizing Dream at Sea.

The final question on Day 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The solution to this question is A Flying Treasure Chest? Completing this island gives players 20 Primogems and 30,000 Mora.

Day 2 Questions and answers

The first question on Day 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Paimon will reminisce a bit about Pudding Isle before asking this question. The solution here is Dream Form. Players will then see a Dream Form boar appear on the screen near a scared Paimon. Now it's time for the next question.

The second question on Day 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Everybody should know the answer by heart. The solution here is, A Specter. Genshin Impact players will then see a horde of this infamous enemy type appear on the screen before Paimon asks the final question.

The third question on Day 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

This question is a little trickier, but the solution is Some creature that's good at pulling pranks. Completing this island gives Genshin Impact players three Hero's Wits, four Mystic Enhancement Ores, and two Sanctifying Unctions. With that out of the way, Travelers should be done with Mesmerizing Dream at Sea until the next island is added to this web event.

