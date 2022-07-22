Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event guide: How to get 80 primogems for free

Genshin Impact has launched a new web event called Mesmerizing Dreams at Sea. The web event is linked to the ongoing flagship event, Summer Fantasia. Players can participate in the web event to win around 80 Primogems for free.

However, the web event is time-gated, and all other levels will be unlocked in three days. Players will also need to complete missions inside Genshin Impact to collect snacks and inspiration for Paimon. While snacks help Paimon recall her dreams better, inspiration will serve as material for sweet dreams at night.

The following article will guide players to complete the latest web event in Genshin Impact and collect free Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Guide to Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event for 80 Primogems

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Event Duration〓

July 22, 2022 – July 31, 2022 23:59 (Server Time)



>>Click to Take Part in Event<<

hoyo.link/51c6fBA6



A new web event has been announced by Genshin Impact called "Mesmerizing Dream at Sea." Fans can participate in the web event for a chance to win 80 Primogems. Linked to the Summer Fantasia flagship event, players will help Paimon recall her memories after a Q&A session. Click on the link attached in the tweet above to start the web event.

Keep in mind that players must be AR32 or above to join this web event. Players can collect two items from the web event:

Snacks

Inspirations

Complete daily tasks inside the game to collect inspiration for Paimon that will help her recall her dreams. Out of the five dreams, players can only access the first dream since others are time-gated.

Complete simple missions to collect snacks and inspirations (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first dream or memory will ask three questions and players need to answer from the given three options. If players choose the wrong answer, they will need snacks to get a chance to answer the question again.

Here are the questions and answers for the first dream:

The first island we went to... = Is it an island with lots of Dodocos? Vehicle that took us to the archipelago... = The Kaboomball Fortress Rough description of how it looks... = A flying Treasure Chest?

Correctly answering all the questions for the first dream will reward players with 20 Primogems and 30,000 Mora.

Keep in mind that the web event will be active from July 22 to July 31, 2022. The daily missions, cap on missions, and snack limit will be refreshed at 04:00 (Server Time) each day. Hence, make sure players complete their daily tasks and collect inspiration as well as snacks.

The rewards will be sent directly to the in-game mailbox. Once the web event is over, the rewards cannot be claimed anymore, so players should claim them without delay when they have the chance.

Players can also watch an excellent YouTube video made by TakaGG for a visual guide about the latest web event. This is everything players need to know about the Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event and how to play the first dream to collect rewards. As more stages are unlocked, players will get the chance to earn more Primogems and other rewards.

