5 hidden Genshin Impact chests and puzzles you may have missed in Golden Apple Archipelago

Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago has tons of new chests and puzzles scattered around the islands, especially after players complete event quests that will change the islands' environment.

In addition, there are also new types of puzzles that are unique and rewarding at the same time for players once they solve them. This article will include five hidden chests and puzzles that Travelers may have missed in the Golden Apple Archipelago of Genshin Impact.

Top 5 hidden Genshin Impact chests and puzzles in Golden Apple Archipelago version 2.8

The main event of Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact is Summertime Odyssey with various domains for Kazuha, Xinyan, Fischl, and Mona. With so much time consumed to complete the puzzle within the domain, players may have missed a few hidden chests on the open world island itself.

1) Luxurious Chest on top of the ruin

Walk through the mirage bridge to get to the top of the ruin (Image via HoYoverse)

The current state of the Minacious Isle has one hidden Luxurious Chest on top of the massive floating ruins above the island. Genshin Impact players can access the top platforms of this ruin by collecting at least three stars around the island and giving them to a mechanism just below it.

However, it is easier if gamers complete the 'Thus was the Work Done in Vain' time-limited quest as this task will also indirectly unlock the mirage bridge from the mechanism.

2) 3 Precious Chests behind a Musical Gate

Three Precious Chests locked behind a Musical Gate (Image via HoYoverse)

A new puzzle called Melodic Harps and Blooms can be seen around the Broken Isle, where it can release sound waves to unlock a chest or Musical Gate. Genshin Impact players need to complete this puzzle in an underwater cave to unlock three Precious Chests.

There is also one hidden conch for Fischl's new outfit inside the same cave of the Precious Chests.

3) Luxurious Chest on top of Cloudleisure Steps

Another well-hidden chest behind a long puzzle is one Luxurious Chest in the Central Isle of Golden Apple Archipelago. Travelers must find four clues regarding the treasure on each island before they can locate the position of the chest. Each clue will have a simple puzzle to solve, like sailing in a specific direction, defeating enemies, and the Musical Harps puzzle.

4) 3 Exquisite Chests and a Precious Chest from elemental monuments

Kazuha's island, Pudding Isle, is not one to be underestimated as it can take a lot of different forms by adjusting to the bonsai setup. With so many layouts, Genshin Impact players may have difficulty completing certain puzzles like the three elemental monuments. The Electro, Anemo, and Geo monuments are linked to each other and players will get tons of treasure chests by solving it.

5) Common Chest in the reflection

Make it rain to access the Common Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers who did not complete Mona's event domain may be clueless about this simple puzzle. In Minacious Isle, there are four elemental monuments where each element can change the weather. The Hydro monument can trigger rain on the island, which will uncover the Common Chest on the reflection of a puddle inside the ruins of the Minacious Isle.

With so many treasure chests in the Golden Apple Archipelago, Genshin Impact players are bound to accidentally miss a few chests without looking up a guide.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far