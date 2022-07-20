Genshin Impact Astral Puzzle solution for Mona's domain

Genshin Impact 2.8's flagship event, Summertime Odyssey, has been active for a few days now. The event has brought and unlocked multiple event quests and mini-games to enjoy in the game.

During the event on the new Golden Apple Archipelago, players will come across the Ancient Azure Stars quest. In this quest, players will enter Mona's event domain, Temple of the Star Latitudes. Here, they will be asked to solve Astral Puzzles. Although these puzzles are quite repetitive, each one is tricky.

The following article will guide players to complete the Astral Puzzles in Mona's event domain in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to solve Astral Puzzles in Mona's Event Domain

Four Astral Puzzles have to be solved by players while completing Mona's event domain, Temple of the Star Latitudes. Players will end up in a room where they will find multiple Star Guide devices on the floor that shoot starlight and can rotate. The general idea is to remake the pattern shown in the sky using the Star Guide devices.

Here are the solutions to all the Astral Puzzles in Mona's Domain:

ASTRAL PUZZLE 1

After entering the domain, interact with two glowing spots to collect two Asterism Shards. The first Astral Puzzle is behind the domain's south entrance, and players will have to remove the seal before they can access the room.

Astral Puzzle I (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can follow the diagram shown in the image above to complete the first Astral Puzzle. Once the pattern is complete, a treasure chest will spawn, rewarding players with another Asterism Shard.

Follow the star back to the center and jump into the water. Stick close to the star and keep following it until players drop into the Starry realm. Try to dodge and stay alive until the countdown is over and walk through the spawned door.

ASTRAL PUZZLE 2

Once players have returned to the domain, interact with the northeast mechanism to remove the seal and access the second Astral Puzzle.

Astral Puzzle 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Inside the room, players will also find a star on the left side. Interact with the star and wait for it to reach the chamber's ceiling. The star has a hint that discloses the location of the next pattern that players need to remake.

Connect the Star Guide mechanisms to remake the pattern shown in the image above. Completing the puzzle will spawn another treasure chest with a star and another Asterism Shard inside. Follow the star back to the center once again and jump into the water.

ASTRAL PUZZLE 3

Astral Puzzle 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

After returning to the domain for the second time, players will find a glowing spot on the left that will give them another Asterism Shard. From there, interact with the mechanism on the north side of the mirage domain to access the north entrance.

Once again, complete the pattern using the mechanism and the diagram shown above, which will spawn yet another chest. Collect another piece of Asterism Shard from the chest and follow the star back to the center.

ASTRAL PUZZLE 4

Astral Puzzle 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Unlike previous times, the star will stop in the center near the southern mechanism instead of going inside the water in the center. Players will have to use the Asterism Shard to remove the seal from the south entrance.

Once unsealed, keep moving forward until they end up in the Star Guide room. For the last time, players must complete the pattern using the mechanism, follow the star back to the center, and jump into the water to complete Mona's domain in Genshin Impact.

