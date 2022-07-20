The best Fischl build in Genshin Impact (July 2022)

Genshin Impact is a game well known for providing a fun combination of action and RPG mechanics-oriented characters. Developer HoYoverse did a fine job creating unique characters with unique abilities and discovering how well they complement one another.

One great example is Fischl. A significant portion of her damage potential comes directly from using her companion, Oz. He’ll stick around for a while, defending Fischl and causing Electro DMG to enemies.

The best builds for Fischl in Genshin Impact capitalize on one of two playstyles: Normal Attacks or Electro Damage. The first build listed below focuses on Normal Attacks and is fit for Main DPS, while the latter focuses on Electro Damage and fits the role of Sub DPS.

How to build Fischl in Genshin Impact

If Genshin Impact players wish to improve Fischl’s Normal Attacks, use this build:

Best Weapon : The Polar Star; alternatively, the Aqua Simulacra, Skyward Harp, or Rust

: The Polar Star; alternatively, the Aqua Simulacra, Skyward Harp, or Rust Best Artifact : Pale Flame (x4)

: Pale Flame (x4) Main Stats : Sands (with ATK%), Goblet (Electro DMG Bonus, Physical DMG Bonus, or ATK%) and Circlet (with Crit Rating or Crit Damage)

: Sands (with ATK%), Goblet (Electro DMG Bonus, Physical DMG Bonus, or ATK%) and Circlet (with Crit Rating or Crit Damage) Sub stats : ATK, Crit Rating, and or Crit Damage

: ATK, Crit Rating, and or Crit Damage Best Constellations : Gaze of the Deep, Evernight Raven

: Gaze of the Deep, Evernight Raven Best 4-Star Artifact: The Exile

Should players wish to make more use of her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, most of the best weapon choices change, though her main stats are drastically simplified. Do keep in mind that this puts Fischl in the role of Sub DPS.

Best Weapon : Aqua Simulacra; alternatively, Elegy for the End, Alley Hunter, and The Stringless

: Aqua Simulacra; alternatively, Elegy for the End, Alley Hunter, and The Stringless Best Artifact : Thundering Fury (x2) or Gladiator’s Finale (x2)

: Thundering Fury (x2) or Gladiator’s Finale (x2) Main Stats : Sands (with ATK%), Goblet (with Electro DMG Bonus), and Circlet (with Crit Rating or Crit Damage)

: Sands (with ATK%), Goblet (with Electro DMG Bonus), and Circlet (with Crit Rating or Crit Damage) Substats : ATK%, Crit Rating, and or Crit Damage

: ATK%, Crit Rating, and or Crit Damage Best Constellations : Gaze of the Deep, Evernight Raven

: Gaze of the Deep, Evernight Raven Best 4-Star Artifact: The Exile

How to effectively use Fischl

As for team composition, Fischl fits Main DPS and Sub DPS in Genshin Impact. However, F2P will get more value out of Fischl as Main DPS; otherwise, Fischl is best used as one of two Sub DPS positions.

If Fischl is Main DPS : Xingqiu as Sub DPS, Beidou as Sub DPS, and Sucrose as Support

: Xingqiu as Sub DPS, Beidou as Sub DPS, and Sucrose as Support If Fischl is Sub DPS: Ayato as Main DPS, Beidou as Sub DPS, and Bennett as Support

Fischl is an oddball with her playstyle, which primarily revolves around Oz, her companion. Luckily, summoning Oz to the field is straightforward and quite easy due to Oz’s appearance being tied to her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind should players hope to maximize their potential:

Use Fischl’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst as often as possible, but not together

Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria doesn’t make Fischl invulnerable, so be careful repositioning Fischl

Use Oz’s Electro attack to combine with other Electro attacks by other party members

Essentially, Fischl has to play like a juggler in Genshin Impact, swapping back and forth between using her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, all hoping to ensure Oz is out and helping.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far