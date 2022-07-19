Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse opens new headquarters in Singapore

Genshin Impact developer, HoYoverse, recently announced that they would be opening their brand new headquarters in Singapore. This is their fifth major office after Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Seoul.

This new headquarters will allow the developers to expand their global operations further and work more progressively toward game development. However, this aspect of game development is not just related to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

V2.8 "Summer Fantasia" is now online, and the new event "Summertime Odyssey" is now available.



Also, the Strategy Guides Contest has begun!



Submission Period: July 19, 2022 – August 27, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)



Click Here >

hoyolab.com/contribution/1…



HoYoverse is also working on other games like Honkai Impact and upcoming titles like Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero. With so many ongoing projects, expanding to provide better services to players worldwide is a logical next step.

Genshin Impact developers HoYoverse will provide job opportunities in game development and others with the opening of the Singapore office

The opening of this brand new HoYoverse office in Singapore is a step towards spreading the company's wings even more. It is crucial to remember that in the current state, the major titles by HoYoverse are all hugely popular and are mostly live-service titles that require constant attention and updates.

Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact are arguably some of the most played games on mobile platforms across the world.

Honkai Impact 3rd @HonkaiImpact3rd



New SP Battlesuit Starry Impression Debuts!



Voice Artists:

Griseo: Hina Kino

Vill-V: Hisako Kanemoto

Aponia: Haruka Shiraishi

Eden: Juri Kimura



#HonkaiImpact3rd

Genshin is arguably the best free-to-play game in the world right now, and millions of players are involved in the title's universe. Therefore, maintaining the demands of the playerbase for such a massive game is equally difficult.

Apart from that, HoYoverse is also busy developing Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero. The addition of this Singapore office will further help to remedy the workload in the coming days.

Speaking about their vision for the new office, Forrest Liu, HoYoverse's co-founder, had the following to say:

"Our team in Singapore will play a crucial role in broadening our global development and service network. We’re eager for more creative minds from diverse backgrounds to join us in building the future."

HoYoverse has announced that this new office will focus on global development and network services. The new office will provide various job opportunities ranging from game development and project management to product marketing and engineering.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



's new outfit will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Travelers can purchase it at the Character Outfit Shop!



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…



Overall, it seems HoYoverse has massive plans for their Singapore office. All employees will get technical and welfare support to ensure a safe and secure workplace is developed within this new office.

Players who are heavily involved in Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact are well aware of how much effort the developers put into their games. The new office will help further bolster it and create an even more vivid and enjoyable experience for players across the world.

