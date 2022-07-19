Genshin Impact Central Camp Image 2 location: How to get the 16th conch, puzzle solution, and more

Finding all of the conches hidden in Genshin Impact 2.8's new event can be tough, but gathering them all is key to unlocking Fischl's new skin. Players will have to look high and low as they explore through the Golden Apple Archipelago if they want to find each of these hidden conches scattered throughout the land.

Many of these conches are locked behind real-time progression, and fans will need to wait days before they become available. Players can find out where to find the 16th hidden conch on the Broken Isle here.

Where to find Genshin Impact's Central Camp Image 2

nuggiessz🌷🏳️‍🌈|| ily pantalone @nuggiessz_ Go to Broken Isle and find this opening and light up all the torches to drain the water, you'll get another misplaced conch! (16) Go to Broken Isle and find this opening and light up all the torches to drain the water, you'll get another misplaced conch! (16) https://t.co/d26gNliFeM

Genshin Impact's rerun of the Golden Apple Archipelago has hidden tons of secrets for players to uncover as they explore.

Genshin Impact players who have been hunting for their 16th conch can easily grab it by heading to the Broken Isle to pick up the Central Camp Image 2 hidden on the island. To grab this hidden conch, fans will need to complete an easy puzzle after finishing Xinyan's Golden Apple Archipelago sidequest.

Once this conch has been collected, fans will be able to unlock Fischl's new skin as long as they've found the other 15 conches scattered throughout the islands.

This Imagining Conch can only be accessed after players have completed Xinyan's Blazin' Trials quest. The quest won't take fans too long to complete, and once it is finished, they will gain access to the Island's Stirring Strings on the Broken Isle.

Once this drum-shaped mechanism is interactable, gamers will need to use it to set the size of the island to the smallest setting. This will open up a new cave to explore on the island's western side.

The cave's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to head to the highlighted point on the island to enter the cave, and once they do, they'll notice that the water level in the lower section of the cave is quite high.

Players will now need to equip a Pyro character to progress through the area, and Amber is one of the best choices for this. To lower the water level of the cave, they'll need to light the torches found in the cavern to unlock the Pyro totems that control the water level.

inouye @yuuichfro Central Camp Image: 2

Located underground, you'll need to get inside a cave and there are some mechanism to activate using pyro vision. Central Camp Image: 2Located underground, you'll need to get inside a cave and there are some mechanism to activate using pyro vision. https://t.co/qTzWZl8bvc

There are two Pyro totems that need to be activated, each with four torches that need to be lit. To reach the final hidden torch, players will need to travel through a door at the end of the area that will transport them to the location of the last torch.

Once players have passed through the door, they will be able to light the final torch and interact with a lever that opens a gate elsewhere on the island. Activating the final totem will drain the water, making the Central Camp Image 2 conch available to collect at the bottom of the area.

od1 🍋 @Citron_Odysseus I found the 17th conch, it will appear on Broken Isle, but you need to access the smaller mountain on the right, then proceed to go inside in a puzzle to claim this. I found the 17th conch, it will appear on Broken Isle, but you need to access the smaller mountain on the right, then proceed to go inside in a puzzle to claim this. https://t.co/HS38ICyXHO

If players have been collecting all of the previous conches up to this point, they should have enough to unlock the new Fischl skin after collecting this one. They'll also be able to grab a chest after completing this puzzle, making it definitely worth completing.

