Genshin Impact players to get free Collei character in version 3.0 update, as per leaks

Genshin Impact leaks are pointing towards players receiving a free copy of Collei when the 3.0 update releases. The 3.0 update will finally bring players to Sumeru, and alongside the new region, it will introduce a new element for players to utilize.

The Dendro element has been in the game since launch, but it has been inaccessible to players. Once the update is released, gamers will finally be able to utilize this new set of skills, and Collei is the perfect introductory character to make that possible. Here's what leaks are saying about a free Collei in the 3.0 update.

Free Collei in Genshin Impact 3.0 revealed by leakers

Naru😇 @wholesomenaru I hope that leak bout her being a free 4 star was real #Genshinlmpact Lil green beanI hope that leak bout her being a free 4 star was real #Collei Lil green bean💚🌳 I hope that leak bout her being a free 4 star was real #Collei #Genshinlmpact https://t.co/2Tg4caLHeB

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that players will be getting a free copy of Collei when the 3.0 update launches. Collei is a long-awaited 4-star character that will arrive alongside the Dendro element when Sumeru launches. She is a Dendro archer with a relatively simple kit, which would allow players to get accustomed to the new element's playstyle with ease. Given that players have received one free 4-star for each element, it would make sense for a free Collei to be on the cards. Given that it will take a lot to adjust to the new Dendro element, having an introductory character would be perfect for new and old players alike.

Collei has been a huge part of the game's lore thanks to its official webcomic. Now that she is finally making her in-game appearance, having her be a free 4-star would be the perfect way to welcome her to the game and reward long-time fans.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



An event in Version 3.0, it features Collei aside from "generic" NPCs.



Collei is the reward for the event. (No, it's not the Trawler fish-bow.)



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [3.0 BETA] Carving of InnocenceAn event in Version 3.0, it features Collei aside from "generic" NPCs.Collei is the reward for the event. (No, it's not the Trawler fish-bow.)※ Subject to change. [3.0 BETA] Carving of InnocenceAn event in Version 3.0, it features Collei aside from "generic" NPCs.Collei is the reward for the event. (No, it's not the Trawler fish-bow.)※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Based on the latest set of leaks, Collei will also be arriving as the reward for an event that begins in the 3.0 update. It's unknown whether this event will be a permanent one, similar to the Xiangling and Barbara events that allow players to grab a free copy of those 4-stars. It would make sense for this event to last indefinitely, as having the opportunity to get a free version of Collei would help motivate players to progress through Sumeru.

Without Collei as a free 4-star, players would only have the Traveler to access puzzles and help with exploration, which may leave them unable to complete certain tasks. This lends credence to the idea that fans will be able to acquire a copy of Collei as they progress through Sumeru, as having an additional Dendro character to use in their party will make traversing the new region much easier.

hourly collei 🌿 @colleihourly collei animations showcase via ubatcha!

she's so cool, i can't wait aaAAAaaAAa collei animations showcase via ubatcha!she's so cool, i can't wait aaAAAaaAAa https://t.co/eJhnAKfScP

Collei has a relatively simple kit with an Elemental Skill that would prove especially helpful during puzzles and exploration, making her a great choice to add to a new player's party. Fans will be able to receive at least one free Collei from the 3.0 update as long as they take part in the new event.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will finally bring the unique Dendro archer Collei to the game, and players will likely receive her for free.

