Repair the bridge in Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago

Genshin Impact's return to the Golden Apple Archipelago has brought a ton of unique quests and exciting adventures. Players will have to explore a lot on these mysterious islands if they want to grab all the treasure before the Archipelago disappears again at the end of the update.

There are a lot of puzzles blocking their path, though, and fans will need to solve them if they want to progress through the game's new event quests. They can find out how to solve one of these puzzles by repairing the bridge in Fischl's new quest.

Genshin Impact: How to repair the bridge

Genshin Impact's new journey in the Golden Apple Archipelago has led players to some incredible locations, including Fischl's massive castle. The castle features in her Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest, and while it is huge, it is also quite difficult to traverse due to broken bridges and pathways.

Players will have to repair these paths if they want to journey through the castle and complete Fischl's new quest.

Repairing the bridge is one of the first tasks that players will receive as they begin their journey into Fischl's massive castle, and it can be difficult to complete.

However, there is a simple trick to completing this quest hidden in one of the new mechanics introduced in this Domain. Players will have to utilize the Gaze of the Deep to repair the bridge and allow for progression. Here's how it's done.

1) Find the Gaze of the Deep

The Gaze of the Deep is found below the bridge (Image via WoW Quests/Genshin Impact)

To fix the bridge, you'll have to utilize a mechanism known as The Gaze of the Deep. These strange machines are new to Genshin Impact and are a part of the Domain that Fischl now resides within.

To reach this specific Gaze of the Deep, you'll have to backtrack a bit and head down the stairs to the left of the broken bridge. Once you've descended down all of the stairs, the two Gaze mechanisms will be found at the bottom.

2) Utilize the Gaze of the Deep to fix the bridge

The Gaze of the Deep can be hard to use (Image via WoW Quests/Genshin Impact)

Interacting with the Gaze of the Deep will bring up a camera-like interface that you'll need to use to repair the bridge. The Gaze of the Deep operates on a perspective-based system, meaning you'll have to turn and adjust the camera until the mismatched pieces of the bridge line up together.

For the first Gaze, you'll need to zoom the camera all the way in and adjust the position slightly up and to the left until the pieces of the bridge line up together and a small circle appears in the center of the screen.

The second Gaze of the Deep (Image via WoW Quests/Genshin Impact)

Once the first Gaze is completed, you can move on to the second one, which is a bit more complicated. You'll need to zoom the camera all the way out and bring the view down and back until the middle piece of the bridge seems to snap together with the one on the right.

Once this is done, the camera will automatically adjust and a circle will appear in the center of the screen.

Once this is complete, you can back out of the Gaze of the Deep to find that the bridge has been repaired. From there, you're free to continue your journey through Fischl's massive castle.

Genshin Impact's latest domain is full of tricky puzzles to solve like this one, and players will have to keep their wits about them as they explore.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far