Genshin Impact Broken Isle puzzle solution with Day 3 conch location

Here's how to find the Imaging Conch hidden on the Broken Isle in Genshin Impact.

The Broken Isle in Genshin Impact: Where can players find the Day 3 conch?

Each day of the Archipelago has uncovered new conches for players to find, and the third day's Imaging Conch is hidden on the Broken Isle. To unlock it, players will need to follow a few quick steps.

Gamers can easily grab this Imaging Conch, getting them one step closer to acquiring the coveted Fischl skin. Here's what fans will need to do:

1) Complete Xinyan's Blazin' Trials

To access the Imaging Conch hidden on the Broken Isle, you must first complete Xinyan's Blazin' Trials quest in Genshin Impact. This will allow you to change the layout of the Broken Isle and move around the pieces on the island, giving you the chance to reach this hidden conch. This quest isn't too tough, and once it's completed, you can head to the Broken Isle to reach this conch.

2) Change the Structure of the Broken Isle to the smallest setting

Kiel not a fake artist (lol) @Tchaikovkiel I got a conch ping on the map at the broken isle but i couldn't find the conch, anyone knows? I got a conch ping on the map at the broken isle but i couldn't find the conch, anyone knows? https://t.co/9OzaMpz91a

Once the previous quest has been completed, you can head to the Island's Stirring Strings on the Broken Isle and interact with it, giving you the ability to change the structure of the islands to the smallest height. Once this is complete, the islands will condense, and an area will open up on the west side of the isle.

3) Enter the uncovered area and complete the puzzle

nuggiessz🌷🏳️‍🌈|| ily pantalone @nuggiessz_ Go to Broken Isle and find this opening and light up all the torches to drain the water, you'll get another misplaced conch! (16) Go to Broken Isle and find this opening and light up all the torches to drain the water, you'll get another misplaced conch! (16) https://t.co/d26gNliFeM

Once the island is set to small, you can head to a new area that has been opened up on the west side of the island. This area houses a cave that will lead underground, where a puzzle awaits you.

Completing this puzzle is easy as long as you have a Pyro character in your party, as you'll need to light up several torches in the area along with a Pyro totem. The first totem's torches are easy to find, and after it is lit, the water will drain a bit, allowing you to proceed.

You'll need to traverse through the cave and light all the torches you come across to drain the water from the cavern. Some of the torches are hidden just out of sight, so don't be afraid to swim across the water to find them. The final torch is hidden through a door on the other side of the cave, and you'll have to go through the door to light it.

Once they are lit, you will gain access to the second Pyro totem, which will fully drain the water, revealing the conch and a chest.

Genshin Impact's new update hides treasure in the Golden Apple Archipelago, and finding it all is definitely worth it.

