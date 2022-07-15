How to get new Fischl outfit in Genshin Impact

The latest Genshin Impact 2.8 update has introduced the Golden Apple Archipelago as well as a new Fischl skin. Players can participate in the Summertime Odyssey event to stand a chance to obtain Fischl's new skin outfit for free.

Outside of all events, fans will have to participate in Resonating Visions events where players will have to collect a specific amount of Phantasmal Conches to get rewards such as Fischl's new skin and Primogems. However, only 8 out of 16 Phantasmal Conches can be collected on the first day of the event. With each passing day, players will be able to collect more. Furthermore, the event will be live until Patch 2.8 ends, so players should have plenty of time to collect them all in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to unlcok Fischl's new attire "Ein Immernachtstraum"

Collect Phantasmal Conches and get this attire for free (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Golden Apple Archipelago is here as part of the patch 2.8 update for players to enjoy new stories and mini-events from Summertime Odyssey. Just like patch 1.6, players will have the chance to unlock a new attire for Fischl called "Ein Immernachtstraum" by participating in an event called the Resonating Visions event.

Resonating Visions is one of many mini-events released as part of the Summertime Odyssey in the new Golden Apple Archipelago. During this event, players will have to collect a certain number of Phantasmal Conches to receive particular rewards. Here is a quick summary of the rewards:

4 Conches: 80 Primogems, 40K Mora, and 4 Guide to Freedom

8 Conches: 80 Primogems, 40K Mora, and 4 Guide to Resistance

12 Conches: 80 Primogems, 40K Mora, and 4 Guide to Ballad

16 Conches: 80 Primogems, 40K Mora, 4 Hero's Wit, and Fischl's new outfit

20 Conches: 40K Mora, 8 Hero's Wit, and 8 Mystic Enhancement Ores

Hence, players will need to collect at least 16 of these Phantasmal Conches to unlock Fischl's new outfit. Only 8 Phantasmal Conches can be collected on the first day of the event and players will have to collect more in the upcoming days. The rest of the Phantasmal Conches are time-gated and will be unlocked in a few days, so players will have to wait until then to get their hands on Fischl's new outfit.

Genshin Impact players can either explore the islands to find all the Phantasmal Conches on their own, which certainly has its own sense of satisfaction, or they can rely on external sources. External sources, such as interactive maps and video guides, come in handy when players are stuck or do not have enough time and just want to complete the task at hand.

Here is an excellent guide by TakaGG where players can find the exact locations of all the Phantasmal Conches in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Keep in mind that players will have a much better time if they unlock all the teleport waypoints before watching this Genshin Impact guide video.

