New Diluc and Fischl skins (with prices) leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 2.8 update

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed Diluc and Fischl's upcoming skins that will become available during the 2.8 update. These skins will be released alongside the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago, and Fischl's skin is tied heavily to the new event.

These skins will follow the typical pricing pattern, with Diluc's skin costing Genesis Crystals and Fischl's skin being a free reward from the event. These skins are some of the best added to the game so far, and gamers won't want to miss out.

Fans can find out how they can acquire these skins here, along with a better look at their art and more.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks showcase new Fischl and Diluc skins

Diluc Skin - Paid Skin

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have revealed a new look at the upcoming Diluc and Fischl skins set to be released alongside the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Fischl's new skin will reportedly be known as Ein Sommernachtstraum and will be tied to the Archipelago's newest event. This event will allow players to learn even more about their favorite characters and includes a massive castle for them to explore. This Fischl skin will likely be her embracing her title as a Princess.

The Diluc skin doesn't seem to be tied to the event but instead seems to be a Diluc who may have unleashed the full power of his Pyro abilities. The skin is known as Red Dead of Night and features Diluc in an imposing red coat wielding the Wolf's Gravestone claymore.

He is wreathed in black and red flames, and this flame will actually be featured in his battle effects. As the first 5-star skin, this new outfit will come with different Pyro animations, allowing fans to truly live out the fantasy of an all-powerful Diluc.

The skin also comes with new idle animations and even a new Elemental Burst animation, making it worth the purchase. While it will be made available at a discounted price during the 2.8 update, fans will have to pay a ton of Genesis Crystals to pick it up later. Luckily, this year's anniversary will likely bring another Genesis Crystal reset, giving fans the opportunity to grab some extras.

During the event, Genshin Impact players will be able to acquire the Fischl skin for free by completing certain side goals on the Golden Apple Archipelago. This will likely follow the same route gamers took to acquire Barbara's free skin during the last event.

Once the event ends, the skin will cost 1680 Genesis Crystals to acquire, meaning players will definitely want to make sure they finish the Golden Apple Archipelago and grab it for free.

Diluc's skin will cost players 1980 Genesis Crystals during the event, as it will be available at a discount. After the event ends, fans will have to spend 2480 Genesis Crystals to pick it up, making this discount a serious bargain. Players who are interested in this incredible new skin won't want to miss out on the sale. Both of these skins will remain in the game's shop after the event ends.

