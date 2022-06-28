New Genshin Impact leaks reveal three new characters' abilities and two new artifact sets

Fresh Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed new information about three characters' abilities, along with intel on the two new artifact sets arriving during the update.

Fans will reportedly be able to head to the new region of Sumeru when 3.0 releases, giving them the opportunity to collect tons of new treasures, defeat powerful new bosses, and summon for unique characters from the land of Dendro.

Characters like Collei, Tighnari, and more are likely to appear during Sumeru's storyline, and fans can find out more about these upcoming additions to the game here.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal character abilities and more

Genshin Impact leaks have provided an early look at the game's upcoming characters that are slated to arrive with the 3.0 update. These characters will reportedly hail from the new region of Sumeru and will bring unique kits that fans won't want to miss out on.

These new characters are Tighnari, Collei, and Dori, and the leaks have provided a general idea of what they'll be able to provide to their teams. Here's what's known so far.

Tighnari

Tighnari can be described as an "EM - Dendro Ganyu". His Charged attacks have 2 levels and instead of the "bloom" that Ganyu has, it's extra arrows that track after hitting. His E/Q center around doing dmg and then enhancing the aforementioned tracking arrows. [Questionable]Tighnari can be described as an "EM - Dendro Ganyu". His Charged attacks have 2 levels and instead of the "bloom" that Ganyu has, it's extra arrows that track after hitting. His E/Q center around doing dmg and then enhancing the aforementioned tracking arrows.

Tighnari is the Genshin Impact 3.0 update's 5-star character. He is said to wield a bow and the Dendro element. He plays similarly to Ganyu, with his charged shot having an extra level that provides it with an additional effect upon striking enemies.

In Tighnari's case, after he charges his bow shot to the max, he will release additional tracking arrows that will home in on enemies. His Elemental Skill and Burst focus around buffing these homing arrows.

Collei

Collei throws a huge boomerang and has a cute companion similar to Baron Bunny or Guoba etc [Questionable]Collei throws a huge boomerang and has a cute companion similar to Baron Bunny or Guoba etc

Collei is a 4-star bow user who also wields the Dendro element. Her arrival has been long-awaited by fans, as she made her first appearance during the game's official webtoon.

She will finally become playable during the 3.0 update, and according to leaks, she will wield a massive boomerang as part of her kit. She is said to have a cute companion as well, similar to Amber's Baron Bunny or Xiangling's Guoba. Currently, it's unknown if the companion will aid her in battle.

Dori

Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP [Questionable]Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP

Dori is the 3.0 update's second 4-star addition, and she looks to be an Electro healer who wields a Claymore. She is another character who utilizes the game's small body type, putting her at the same height as Klee and Diona.

Fans may want to pick up Dori from the banner as she can provide her team with off-field healing and may be a useful applicator to provide Electro reactions.

New artifacts

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update will also add two new artifact sets for players to farm and take advantage of. While the effects are not set in stone yet, leaks have provided an early look at their stats. Players will definitely want to make sure they save up some Resin for these artifacts as they seem integral to many Dendro characters' potential. Here's what they provide:

Memories of the Deep Forest : 2-piece set provides a 15% Dendro DMG Bonus while the 4-piece effect takes place whenever enemies receive Elemental DMG. This effect will cause the enemy to have their Dendro Resistance shredded by 25% for eight seconds, and this can trigger even when the damage-dealing character is off-field.

: 2-piece set provides a 15% Dendro DMG Bonus while the 4-piece effect takes place whenever enemies receive Elemental DMG. This effect will cause the enemy to have their Dendro Resistance shredded by 25% for eight seconds, and this can trigger even when the damage-dealing character is off-field. Ornamental Gold Dream: 2-piece set increases Elemental Mastery by 80, while the 4-piece set will provide a buff after an Elemental Reaction is triggered. This buff will increase the ATK% of the wielder based on how many party members share the element used in the reaction. Allies in the team who do not match the reaction will instead provide an Elemental Mastery buff. These buffs last for eight seconds, can only be triggered every eight seconds, and can occur off-field.

These artifacts look to be quite powerful and could be a solid upgrade for certain characters. The latest Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a ton of new additions, and fans won't want to miss out on all the new content that's coming to the game soon.

