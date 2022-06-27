Genshin Impact 3.0 leak shows Sumeru map placeholders, release expected in August 2022

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed that a significant amount of the map has been sectioned off for expansions in the new update. The leaks reveal a huge portion of the placeholder areas that seem to be where the region of Sumeru will be located.

Fans can get an early idea of where Sumeru will be located thanks to this placeholder map. Sumeru looks to be a massive addition to the game, with fans being given a huge new area to explore in the next few updates.

Players can see the early map placeholder here for a sneak peek at Sumeru's size.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks offer Placeholder map

This massive placeholder map shows what is reportedly the new Genshin Impact 3.0 map, with the areas that are expanded upon being denoted by large boxes. These boxes are a graphic meant to represent the new areas being added in the update, and if the boxes are to scale, it means Sumeru may be the largest landmass added to the game so far.

This area may add an island to the top of the map and then vastly expands the southernmost part of the continent.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK This is the map for 3.0, with 3.1 we will see an expansion of the map presented in 3.0.

(SUS) This is the map for 3.0, with 3.1 we will see an expansion of the map presented in 3.0. (SUS)

According to leaks, this new area will reflect the 3.0 release, meaning the base release of Sumeru will include this insane land expansion. Fans will have a lot of ground to cover in Sumeru, giving them plenty of space to roam around and explore. The region will likely be dotted with puzzles and tons of items to gather, and considering the size of this placeholder image, it will likely take gamers weeks to explore.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK Note: The green areas represent new area, they could just be more ocean. (referring to the top right corner) Note: The green areas represent new area, they could just be more ocean. (referring to the top right corner)

The placeholder areas on the map do only represent the general overall area, however, and players should expect things like bodies of water, ocean, and unpassable terrain making up parts of the marked region. That said, fans can also look forward to seeing these areas expand more over time, similar to how Inazuma unveiled new islands or how Liyue was expanded through The Chasm.

Himi 🍊 @Himiikuwu I hope Sumeru has a desert?? Maybe some Oasis's ?? Maybe some mystical fantasy like things as well?? And maybe a island surrounded by a moat of water?? I can imagine so many routes they can go with designing Sumeru I hope Sumeru has a desert?? Maybe some Oasis's ?? Maybe some mystical fantasy like things as well?? And maybe a island surrounded by a moat of water?? I can imagine so many routes they can go with designing Sumeru

Another Genshin Impact 3.0 leaker recently confirmed that Sumeru will have bodies of water in it, meaning players may be able to look forward to an oasis of some kind or perhaps a massive aqueduct where the region stores its water. Sumeru is a very hot region, after all, and the people within will need to draw their water from somewhere. It will likely be an important part of the story, given its necessity.

kiryu ✦ writing about khaenri’ah! @khaenrian this area is such a tease and it rattles my brain.



not only do we have the three elemental pillars representing the three regions we've already visited, but the song name "dreaming earth" is incredibly on the nose.



the "shriveled seed" will no doubt play a role in sumeru... this area is such a tease and it rattles my brain. not only do we have the three elemental pillars representing the three regions we've already visited, but the song name "dreaming earth" is incredibly on the nose.the "shriveled seed" will no doubt play a role in sumeru... https://t.co/HlBfPDQs0M

Genshin Impact's upcoming region of Sumeru is sure to be a huge expansion, and fans will have an insane amount of content to complete if even half of the placeholder area is actual terrain. Players should keep in mind that these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. But the good thing is that with the 3.0 beta on the way in the coming weeks, it's likely that a more concrete map will be leaked soon.

The update is expected to arrive in August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far