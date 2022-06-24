Create
Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: All three upcoming characters revealed ahead of official release

Collei will appear in Genshin Impact during this update (Image via Hoyoverse)
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
Modified Jun 24, 2022 07:50 AM IST

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed the three characters that are set to arrive during the latest update. These three characters will be the game's introductory characters to the land of Dendro, Sumeru.

Fans will be able to summon all three of them during this update, giving them the opportunity to acquire some powerful new additions to their roster. Thanks to these leaks, players can find out the names of these characters and their star value to help them prepare for summoning.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal info about Collei, Tighnari, and more

[Questionable]Just a recap for the next few tweets, these are the 3.0 CharsTighnari - 5 Star, Dendro, BowCollei - 4 Star, Dendro, BowDori - 4 Star, Electro, ClaymoreDendro Traveller

Thanks to Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, fans now know the names of the three characters that are set to arrive when the 3.0 update launches. These three characters will all be arriving alongside the addition of Sumeru, the massive land of Dendro. Two of these additions are brand new (Tighnari and Dori), and Collei was previously teased in the official Webtoon. It's unknown whether all three will be released on the same banner, but it is possible.

Genshin leaks //Tighnari:- dendro bow- short male model- long ears and big poofy tailSince Tighnari is not the Su expy, we can conclude that Su is not coming in 3.0 https://t.co/ocxeSp3pHn

Tighnari will be a 5-star Dendro character who wields a bow, and leaks have described him as a scholar who has a very unique style of dress. He has also been said to have long animal-style ears and a tail, making him stand out from the crowd of characters in Sumeru. Tighnari will be the game's first Dendro 5-star, barring the Traveler, meaning fans will be able to get an idea of what the Dendro element can do at the highest level.

[Questionable]The Final char is "Dori".A 4 Star, Electro, Claymore, Female Child Char twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

Dori is another new 4-star character who will be appearing during the 3.0 update, and she wields a claymore. She uses the Electro Element, and her model will use the small body type. According to these leaks, she is another Electro healer, though without the drawback of causing self-damage like Kuki Shinobu. She can even heal off-field, meaning she may become a valuable team member for certain party compositions.

about collei : • collei was one of the main characters in genshin impacts webtoon• girl model (like amber) but shorter in appearance• 4* • bow user• dendro https://t.co/UpnbCkr6Jc

The final 4-star arriving during this update is Collei, a 4-star Dendro archer who uses the teen body model. She first appeared during the game's official Webtoon and ended up heading to Sumeru alongside Cyno. It now appears that she will become playable during Genshin Impact's 3.0 update, and fans will get a chance to see how her Dendro abilities have developed (along with the changes to her appearance).

Genshin 3.0 leaks //Info about the 3.0 characters’ kits!Tighnari Collei DoriTraveler https://t.co/v9FlxAIIay
These three characters will each have unique kits, with Tighnari playing like a Dendro version of Ganyu (complete with a two-level charged shot), Dori being an Electro healer, and Collei having a massive boomerang that she uses to attack enemies. Fans will want to make sure they have the Primogems to be able to acquire all of these new characters when they release in the 3.0 update later this year.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will be a massive update that will bring a ton of new content to the game, including several new characters.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

