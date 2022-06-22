Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: List of upcoming characters, release roadmap, and appearances

Genshin Impact's Sumeru update will bring tons of new characters to the game, including several characters utilizing the newest element, Dendro. Fans won't have to wait much longer for the update to be released either, as Sumeru's launch is only a few months away. Players will be able to explore this new region with a brand new party in tow as they collect new heroes from the land of Dendro.

Thanks to leaks, gamers have a better idea of some of the upcoming additions. They can find a list of these characters here and get an early look at Sumeru's cast.

Sumeru characters revealed in Genshin Impact leak

There are several characters that have been leaked as future additions to Genshin Impact's cast once Sumeru gets released. These characters all seem to hail from the new region and will bring a variety of new skills and abilities to the massive roster of characters.

Many of them will even wield the new element that is coming with Sumeru, Dendro. Thanks to leaks, players have some information about these characters, though a lot is still unknown. Everything is still subject to change before the launch of the update, so players will want to take this information with a grain of salt.

With the current set of leaks in mind, fans will be able to see around sixteen characters arriving over the course of Sumeru's updates, though not all of them will be playable right away.

With the current set of leaks in mind, fans will be able to see around sixteen characters arriving over the course of Sumeru's updates, though not all of them will be playable right away. Fans can find a list of these characters here:

Nafs

Djajeet

Ikhfa

Dori

Layla - Possibly a Hydro character, said to have a star and constellation-based appearance similar to Mona

Soutine

Nilou - Hydro character, red hair, with horns similar to Azhdaha, has been said to be a healer.

Tighnari - Male, short model, wields a bow and the Dendro element, has Klee-like elf ears and a tail

Nahida - May appear during the 2.8 update's story to introduce Sumeru and may also have ties to the Dendro Archon

Baizhu - Male Liyue resident who looks to possibly have more lore revelations during 3.0

Collei - A female 4-star Dendro bow user who appeared during the game's official Webtoon and will make a big appearance during the 3.0 update

Cyno - A male Electro polearm user who appears during the game's Webtoon and seems to play a big role in the story of Sumeru

Scaramouche - The Fatui Balladeer will finally become playable during Sumeru's storyline as a 5-star Catalyst user

Kusanali - The Dendro Archon, according to the in-game lore, though there may be a surprise twist

Capitano - Another Fatui Harbinger

Su - A character from Honkai Impact is expected to make an appearance in Genshin, with their design and history changed to fit the new world, along with some big lore revelations

Many of these characters will likely be introduced early during Sumeru, though they won't become playable until later updates arrive. Some of the characters seem to play huge roles in the Sumeru storyline, and some have been revealed already (like Cyno, Collei, and Scaramouche). Others have been found in the in-game files (like Nahida and Tighnari). Genshin Impact fans won't have to wait much longer for new official information to arrive about these characters.





New info about a Sumeru character



tall female, darker-skinned

probably a hydro vision



(It's not Nilou)

New Genshin Impact leaks arrive every day that provide more details about these characters and their appearances. Fans will want to keep an eye out for more detailed information as the update draws closer.

The 3.0 beta is set to begin shortly, and gamers will likely get their first look at the models for many of these popular leaked characters. With so many powerful new additions on the horizon, players won't want to miss out on Sumeru.





Tighnari will be the 5 star character from 3.0!

He'll wield a bow 🏹



He also has 'long ears', with a lot of Sumeru characters having animal features

The first update of Sumeru is the 3.0 update, which will bring a new 5-star character along with two new 4-stars. The 5-star of the update is likely to be Tighnari, a new Dendro bow user, while the 4-star is likely to be Collei and another currently unknown 4-star.

Past that, fans will likely see the Dendro Archon in update 3.1, and Cyno or Scaramouche in the same update. From there, new characters will be released at regular intervals, making this an exciting time for Genshin Impact players.

Genshin Impact's newest update will bring a huge amount of characters, and fans won't want to miss out.

