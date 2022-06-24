Leakers reveal first look at new Genshin Impact character ahead of Sumeru region update

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that a character much like Su from Honkai Impact will be making an appearance in Sumeru. This new character will have a lot of traits from his popular Honkai version while also having undergone a ton of changes. His outfit will be far different than anything he's worn before, while his demeanor and even name have changed quite a bit.

Still, fans will want to make sure they keep an eye on this new version of Su, as his ties to the previous version may run deeper than expected.

New version of Su's appearance revealed by Genshin Impact leaks

Genshin Impact's newest region of Sumeru will be arriving in just a few short months, and players will be able to meet tons of characters from the region. Many of these characters will play a huge role in the new region's story, and this leaked character who seems to have ties to Honkai Impact's Su may be one of the most important. Fans of Honkai will know that Su's ties to Sumeru are strong, as in Honkai's lore, he sealed himself in the Seed of Sumeru to atone for his actions.

Now it seems that another version of Su will be appearing in Genshin Impact's version of Sumeru, and while a tie between these characters isn't confirmed, given the ties between characters like Venti and Wendy/Yae Sakura and Yae Miko, it's likely that these characters will share some similarities. However, leaks have stated that this version of Su is much more stern and a lot less friendly than players may have come to expect.

This version of Su may be less welcoming to the Traveler than some fans have hoped, and he may even pose a threat to the protagonist as they travel through the new land. It's uncertain exactly what role this new version of Su will play in the story, and leaks about his kit are also sparse.

In the image, there is a possible Vision that can be seen on his chest, and given the bright green color, there is a high chance that he will wield the Dendro element in the game.

The rest of the Su-like character's design will likely be leaked over time, and a general idea of it has been leaked already. He will wear an overcoat similar to his original design, although he has almost no white and mostly wears black with shades of green. This version of Su is also a tall model and will play the role of a scholar from Sumeru.

It's uncertain when this version of Su will become playable, though it's likely that he will be one of the first characters players meet as they travel through Sumeru. Genshin Impact has a habit of keeping its most interesting characters for later banners, so a playable version of him may not be available until update 3.2 or 3.3. Still, fans of this unique scientist won't want to miss out on his reappearance.

