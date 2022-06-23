Genshin Impact leaks reveal new Su-like character from Honkai Impact, release expected after Sumeru update

A new Genshin Impact leak more clearly shows off the Su-like character that is believed to be arriving in the game soon.

All Travelers had from previous leaks was a fragmented image of the character, which left out important details. Thankfully, the new leak more clearly shows the character's appearance (albeit in blurry fashion).

There are no credible leaks confirming his release date. The only thing that is 100% certain is that he is not in Genshin Impact 2.8. Based on current leaks, he will come out sometime after Sumeru's launch, although it's unknown which specific update will feature him as a playable character.

New Genshin Impact leak shows Su-like expy's eyes and abs

Tweets featuring leaked content tend to get deleted, so here is a Reddit post that is unlikely to get taken down.

The reposted tweet here features a leaked image of the Su-like character, with the well-known leaker confirming that it is real. Although it is a bit blurry, Travelers can make out a few important details.

For starters, it's easier to see one of his eyes and his abs. The low-quality of the image obscures how clear it is, but it's still much better than the cropped leak that came out a day before this one. For reference, here is the cropped leak:

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 To everyone who's been seeing descriptions of a "Su-Like" char, this is him.



No, his name is not "Su"

No, this is not my image (Source is in the reply)

No, I do not have any more to share publicly unless more is posted by another source

The differences are pretty apparent, even if it features the same exact character (the Su expy). It's interesting that these two leaks are almost a day apart. The older leak is a simple tease, whereas the newer one just flat-out shows everybody what he looks like in the game.

This leak also mentions that the Su-like character isn't expected to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0. Nothing about his moveset or weapon is currently known, although a few leaks state that he is a 5-star Dendro user.

Other minor details about the Su-like character in Genshin Impact

These leaks state that the character is a scholar from Sumeru who apparently has bluish eyes and orange pupils (which is hard to tell based on the low-quality leaked image). Otherwise, the color leaks seem to match what Travelers can see in the new images.

There is speculation that the character could be in Genshin Impact 3.0, but there are no credible leaks to confirm it. Some leaks also mention other characters like Tighnari, which could add further confusion to casuals trying to keep up with all of the latest leaks related to Sumeru.

Travelers worried about Su being redesigned should know that it's highly unlikely that he will get a major overhaul. The above post references Itto getting small touch-ups, but it's worth noting that those adjustments just made him seem more muscular. There were no major changes to his overall design.

Hence, it's unlikely that this Su-like character is going to end up looking completely different in the final version. There were some leaks going around stating that he would be getting a redesign, but Travelers shouldn't expect anything drastic.

