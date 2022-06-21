Genshin Impact leak reveals character resembling "Su" from HI3: Design and release details surface

Several Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced this past week about a Su expy from HI3, but there is now a new one that shows part of his image. It's not the clearest leak around, yet it shows enough of the latest character that Travelers have a good idea of his appearance.

This article will cover the latest leak and some older ones that Genshin Impact players should take note of. For those who don't know, Su is the name of a character in Honkai Impact 3rd (abbreviated as HI3), and the resemblance between the leaked character and him is uncanny.

Genshin Impact leak reveals more about the "Su-like" character

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 To everyone who's been seeing descriptions of a "Su-Like" char, this is him.



No, his name is not "Su"

No, this is not my image (Source is in the reply)

No, I do not have any more to share publicly unless more is posted by another source

The above leak shows off what the new character looks like (at least partially). In one of the replies, Ubatcha reveals that this character uses the tall male model. Apart from that, this leak just shows off a fragmented image, along with the knowledge that the character's name isn't Su and that he isn't planned for Genshin Impact 3.0.

Past HI3 expies did share a name. Examples include Raiden Mei and Raiden Shogun, as well as Yae Sakura and Yae Miko. As of right now, the name of this character remains unknown. However, there are some other leaks to share regarding him.

Other Su leaks

The first old Genshin Impact leak to be discussed was from the compilation of hxg_diluc leaks. It mentions various topics not related to this Su expy, but here are the important parts summarized:

He uses Dendro

He holds a high-ranking position in Sumeru

There is a close connection between him and the Dendro Archon

He also has abs similar to Fate's Cú Chulainn

The previous image leak doesn't show off any abs or torso similar to Cú Chulainn, so that part of the leak is questionable. Nonetheless, another part of this leak contains fanart similar to the aforementioned image leak. Hence, it's hard to say what's accurate with this compilation.

Some of the early Genshin Impact leaks related to this new character came from SaveYourPrimos. The second image of this tweet talks about his eye and pupil colors, which can't be seen in the new leak due to the low quality and fragmented nature of it. Apart from that, it also mentions his abs, which aren't clearly visible due to the previously mentioned low quality.

There is no leaked release date to share yet. Similarly, Travelers don't have any concrete details on this:

Rarity

Weapon

Abilities

Role in the story

Still, Travelers got a new image leak featuring this Su expy, which was more than what they had last week. The old leaks also mentioned that he apparently uses Dendro, comes from Sumeru, and is close to the Dendro Archon.

Predictably, there are no gameplay leaks since there is no beta test where he is a playable character right now. Interested Travelers must be more patient to get more news on this Su-like character. There are already several other leaks on other Sumeru-based characters right now, so Genshin Impact players can check those out too.

