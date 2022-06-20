New Genshin Impact character 'Su' leaked ahead of Sumeru update: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact may be introducing a character from Honkai Impact in a future version, according to new leaks. Su, a character who made his debut in Honkai Impact's story, is reportedly set to arrive in Sumeru.

Fans will want to prepare for a new take on Su, as it seems that the transition between universes has left the character quite different, both in appearance and demeanor. Players can find out more about this upcoming character here, along with more leaks about the Sumeru update.

Sumeru leaks reveal Su coming in a future Genshin Impact update

More detailed description about Su visuals

More detailed description about Su visuals

Several Genshin Impact leakers have confirmed that Su from Honkai Impact will be making an appearance as a playable character in a future update. Su will be very different from his appearance in Honkai, with his personality and outfit having undergone many changes. It's likely that this character will be in a similar situation to Venti or Yae Miko, having strong similarities to a character from the Honkai universe while still being totally unique.

In simpler terms; this is su from honkai. According to leaks so far we'll have a character with similiar design as him coming to genshin, but not necessarily same name/personality (just like Raiden Ei which is an expy of Raiden Mei from Honkai)

Fans of Su will definitely want to make sure they are saving up Primogems, as it's likely that he will be released as a 5-star character. Previous expy characters from Honkai have all been 5-stars, with Raiden Shogun, Yae, and Venti, all being popular and powerful additions to the game's roster. Players can expect Su to be a prominent character in Sumeru's storyline, as his appearance in this world will likely be a big one.

My concept for Su's Genshin counterpart, I am very excited for his release!



My concept for Su's Genshin counterpart, I am very excited for his release!

Many fans have tried their hand at representing Su's new design as described in the set of leaks that have been released. According to these leaks, he will be garbed in much more regal attire, adorned in green and gold with peacock feathers and black accents. This style of dress is a far cry from Su's typical formal attire, and fans will definitely want to check out his new look when he gets released in Genshin Impact.

There is a big difference between Genshin Su and Honkai Su. Gnsn Su is different in temperament, giving off a severe and sterner sense. Gnsn Su's clothing has more black elements, no white elements. + Uncle_bao_xiaosheng @bao_xiaosheng 腰纏深海色的布條，和孔雀寶石和黃金紋路配合下極之漂亮

鎖骨中央再下一點點嵌有草寶石，並以黃金固定

髮色不是純灰色，而是灰轉白

There is a big difference between Genshin Su and Honkai Su. Gnsn Su is different in temperament, giving off a severe and sterner sense. Gnsn Su's clothing has more black elements, no white elements.

However, his attire isn't the only thing that has changed. According to these leaks, his personality has undergone some major changes as well. Su is no longer a kind and serene man, but instead one who is quite stern and harsh. He may be much fiercer than the Su that Honkai fans are used to, and this change may lead to some big roles in Sumeru's storyline. Su may be the key to the main plot of Sumeru, similar to how Yae Miko was for Inazuma.

SU IS GONING TO BE PLAYABLE IN GENSHIN

Not much else is currently known about Su's incarnation in Genshin Impact, and gamers will have to wait for more leaks to learn about his weapon type and skills. He will likely wield Dendro Vision, as his ties to Sumeru are deep, given that he sealed himself in the Seed of Sumeru in the Honkai universe. Players may even be looking at someone who can rival the Dendro Archon themselves. Su won't be released in the 3.0 update, but he may arrive in the next few months.

Genshin Impact's next region will bring Su, a powerful character from the Honkai universe.

