When is Sumeru coming out in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact will be releasing its newest region soon, and players will finally be able to finally explore the land of Sumeru for themselves. This region has been teased for several updates, and it is full of unique and interesting characters to meet, including the new Dendro Archon.

Sumeru will also introduce the game's newest element, Dendro. This element will shake up the way the game is played and add tons of new layers to the combat system. Fans can find out when the new region of Sumeru will be released here.

Sumeru release date revealed in Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks

Genshin Impact 3.0 will finally bring Sumeru to the game, and fans will be able to explore the Land of Dendro in only a few months. The 3.0 update is expected to launch on August 24, provided there aren't any delays in the update schedule.

This version will bring a massive amount of content, including new characters, quests, bosses, and tons of treasure to uncover. Fans will want to make sure they are ready to explore a totally new region when the 3.0 update arrives.

Fans will also finally be able to harness the element of Dendro when 3.0 releases, with several new Dendro characters releasing alongside the update. Players will even be able to utilize the Traveler's latent Dendro abilities, giving them a free Dendro character as soon as the update releases. This element has been in the game since its release, but Genshin Impact players will finally be able to use it themselves once 3.0 launches.

ar59 behavior @SpendYourPrimos



(source: feel like this is the closest anyone will get without seeing her 8.5/10(source: ngabbs.com/read.php?tid=3… feel like this is the closest anyone will get without seeing her 8.5/10(source: ngabbs.com/read.php?tid=3…) https://t.co/kjx5B2bSdm

Several new characters will be released alongside the 3.0 update as well, with many long-awaited additions like Collei finally making their appearance. Players will also meet new characters (like Tighnari and Nahida) and learn about Sumeru and its population.

Gamers who are interested in the game's lore will want to spend a lot of time in Sumeru, as it seems that this land holds many of its oldest secrets.

Gamers only have a short while longer to wait for Sumeru to be released, with the massive region bringing many new spaces to explore. There will be new weapons to collect, artifacts to farm, and tons of secrets to uncover deep within the winding sands of Sumeru.

Players will also be able to learn a lot about the history of Teyvat as they explore Sumeru's Academia, and the story of the Traveler will likely be expanded quite a bit.

Mogoru-Z4n(눈‿눈) @Jet30yBlack

#Genshin All these leaks about sumeru and characters popping out that's like Yao Yao was discarded as a playable character for good after being for a long time in the shadow realm :'/ #Genshin lmpact #Genshin _Impact #genshinleaks All these leaks about sumeru and characters popping out that's like Yao Yao was discarded as a playable character for good after being for a long time in the shadow realm :'/#Genshin #Genshinlmpact #Genshin_Impact #genshinleaks https://t.co/dQLa6GsC4k

The 3.0 update will bring a lot for Genshin Impact players to enjoy, and even though plenty has been leaked, there is still a substantial amount of information that is yet to be uncovered.

Gamers will also want to make sure they take all of these leaks with a grain of salt, as anything can change before the game goes live.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is a massive update that looks to finally bring the region of Sumeru to the game. Fans will want to make sure they are ready to play the game's latest expansion when it releases on August 24.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far