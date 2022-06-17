Genshin Impact 2.8 banner leaks: Heizou, Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Thundering Pulse banners revealed

Credible sources have released new leaks for patch 2.8 of Genshin Impact. Here is a summary of the banners:

Phase I characters: Kazuha and Klee

Phase I weapons: Lost Prayers and Freedom Sword

Phase II characters: Yoimiya

Phase II weapons: Thundering Pulse and Wolfs Gravestone

Previous leaks have claimed that Kazuha might be in Phase II since miHoYo might try to keep Heizou and Kazuha separate for players to get, but it seems that is not the case anymore. In fact, the latest leaks also share that Yoimiya will also have a solo rerun in the second half. Here is everything players need to know about the latest banner leaks and their release dates in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Phase I to have Kazuha and Heizou together and Yoimiya in Phase II

Shared by credible sources, the newest leaks reveal the Phase I banner order. Recent leaks suggest that Kazuha and Klee will have their reruns in the first half of the upcoming patch 2.8 of Genshin Impact.

Previous leaks have already announced that Heizou will be appearing as one of the four star characters in the Phase I banners. Many within the community have asked about any changes to his place in the banner order. Fortunately, players interested in getting Heizou and Kazuha will be delighted to know that both will appear together in the first half of patch 2.8.

While Phase I will feature Kazuha and Klee, Phase II will possibly have a solo rerun of Yoimiya. This will be her first rerun since the character's release in the version 2.0 update. Yoimiya is an excellent 5-star Pyro character with mastery over the bow to deal Pyro DMG to her enemies with her ability. She is a great DPS who can trigger powerful Melt or Vaporize reactions, when paired with suitable support characters.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Phase I and II weapon banners and release date revealed, as per leaks

Sources have already revealed the 5-star weapons being featured in Phase I patch 2.8. Based on the new leaks, players can expect to see Freedom Sworn and Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds. Both of these are excellent weapons and can be used by various characters on the roster.

With Yoimiya having a solo rerun in the second half, players can also expect to see her signature weapon, Thundering Pulse, on the weapon banner alongside one other 5-star weapon. After some calculations made by credible sources, it has been speculated that Thundering Pulse might share the Phase II weapon banner with Wolf's Gravestone.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



Earlier, officials at Genshin Impact released an official notice that mentions the release date of patch 2.7 after a month-long delay. Additionally, the same notice also mentions the expected date for the upcoming patch 2.8.

Based on the official notice, the developers plan to launch the version 2.8 update on July 13, 2022. Since Phase I banners are released simultaneously after the global release of patch updates, players can expect the new banners to drop on the same date as well.

