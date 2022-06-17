Genshin Impact 2.8 banner leaks: Klee, Kazuha, and Weapon reruns revealed

Latest leaks from Genshin Impact 2.8 patch updates have revealed the banner order for 5-star characters and weapons.

Previous leaks have already shared that Shikanoin Heizou will be one of the 4-star characters who will be featured in the Phase I banners. However, based on the latest leaks, it appears that both Klee and Kazuha will also appear on the Phase I banners. The upcoming patch 2.8 is only a month away as the game will enter the second phase of patch 2.7. Players will finally see Kazuha return to the character event banner after waiting for one whole year since his release.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the latest leak from Genshin Impact patch 2.8.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Phase I character and weapon banners revealed

Credible leaker Lumie has revealed new banner leaks that mention the characters and weapons that will appear on the Phase I banners of patch 2.8. Based on the leaks, players can expect to see Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee arrive on the feature banners with the launch of the patch 2.8 update in Genshin Impact.

Phase I banners typically go live right after the patch update, so the Kazuha and Klee banners are expected to go live on July 13, 2022.

Kaedehara Kazuha will be having his first rerun after disappearing from the character banner almost a year after his initial release. Kazuha is a 5-star sword unit with excellent Anemo support. His abilities allow him to provide an insane amount of crowd control while also adding Elemental DMG bonuses through his passive talents.

Kazuha will share the Phase I banner with Klee, who will also have her second rerun. Klee is one of the most fun and cute 5-star characters to play. This Pyro Catalyst user can destroy anything and everything in sight with her bombarding abilities.

The 4-star characters are yet to be announced, and currently, only one character is confirmed to appear on Klee and Kazuha's banner, i.e Shikanoin Heizou. Heizou is the latest 4-star unit to become the first Anemo Catalyst user in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Phase I weapon banner for patch 2.8 leaked

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn [2.8]Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn

The weapons for Phase I have also been revealed by Lumie in the same tweet that revealed the banner leaks for patch 2.8. The Phase I weapon banner, also called Epitome Invocation, will feature two 5-star weapons.

Based on the latest leaks, the 5-star weapons being featured in Phase I are Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds (Catalyst) and Freedom Sworn (Sword). With Kazuha returning to the banners, it is not surprising to see his signature weapon also returning to the weapon banners. Lost Prayers of the Sacred Winds and Freedom Sworn are very flexible weapons that can be used by multiple suitable characters.

POV of Phase I weapons (Image via Genshin Impact)

Currently, there is no information revealed about the 4-star weapons that will appear on Epitome Invocation. Players will have to wait for further leaks or announcements to learn more about the 4-star weapons.

