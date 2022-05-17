Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal new Island, events and Diluc skin details

Genshin Impact's recent leaks have provided fans with tons of knowledge about the upcoming patch 2.8 update.

The latest leaks have revealed that an event will be held on new islands. This event is similar to Golden Archipelago but has a different name and different set of challenges as well.

Patch 2.8 will also include new skins for Diluc and Fischl as we get more Diluc lore. Additionally, players can also get their hands on a free copy of Fischl as rewards from the island-related event.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.8:



1. Islands rerun, Dreamlike Visions event (Echoing Tales v2) w/ Fischl skin (4★)

2. Diluc lore, Diluc skin (5★), Secret War event (dungeon battles at Dawn Winery)

3. Heizou hangout

4. Kazuha Chapter I

This article will explain everything players need to know about the latest leaks related to Genshin Impact patch 2.8.

Genshin Impact leaks: Patch 2.8 leaks reveal about new islands, new skins, and many more

Credible sources have revealed new leaks about new islands being temporarily added to patch 2.8 for an upcoming event called "A Summer Sea Sojourn". Based on the leaks, the "A Summer Sea Sojourn" event will be a major event for patch 2.8 and will feature a lot of characters, including some NPCs as well.

This event will have tons of small minigames that travelers can experience in both singles and co-op campaigns. Some of the mini-games currently known through leaks are as follows:

Surfpiercer Challenge

POV of Surfpiercer Challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

This mini-game is related to Waverider, where players will also get special abilities for their Waveriders. This appears to be some sort of time-trail challenge, wherein players will have to reach from point A to point B within a specific time-period while collecting items found along the way.

Reminiscent Regimen

POV of Reminiscent Challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

This mini-game can be performed solo or through co-op sessions. It is divided into three themes - Convoy, Raid, and Abseil. These themes have different event and event challenges that players can complete in single and co-op sessions.

Successfully completing these will help players accumulate the scores required to obtain the corresponding rewards.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting

POV of Evermotion Mechanical Painting challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

In this mini-game, players will have to place all Mechanical Painting parts in the correct locations. Players can rotate the parts at the right angle or move them to specific locations to complete the painting.

Successfully completing the painting will grant handsome rewards to players.

Diluc and Fischl Skins Under Development For Patch 2.8

Based on patch 2.8 leaks, new skins are under development for Diluc and Fischl. Fans who do not have Fischl do not need to worry since, the major event of patch 2.8 "A Summer Sea Sojourn" will reward players with a free copy of Fischl.

Currently, there are no visual leaks about how these skins are supposed to look, but some credible sources have revealed that Diluc skin will look somewhat similar to his KFC outfit, which was released not too long ago.

