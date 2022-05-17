Genshin Impact Beta files hint at new Diluc skin while leaks suggest a Fischl skin is under development

Latest leaks suggest that Genshin Impact will add new skins for Diluc and Fischl in the upcoming patch updates.

This is the first time a male character will receive a skin in the game. Currently, there are four female characters who have received skins. Jean and Barbara received summer outfits in patch 1.6 andNingguang and Keqing received party outfits in patch 2.4. Fans are expecting to see the KFC Diluc skin that was released on the internet a long time ago, but we have to wait for future leaks to confirm that.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Cyno Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos Just to clarify: alleged!DD said Diluc's skin is "similar to something we've seen previously, but Noelle's isn't coming along."



It is safe to assume he was referring to the KFC collaboration and that Diluc's skin will look similar to the promotional outfit. Just to clarify: alleged!DD said Diluc's skin is "similar to something we've seen previously, but Noelle's isn't coming along."It is safe to assume he was referring to the KFC collaboration and that Diluc's skin will look similar to the promotional outfit. https://t.co/NZuREAmhju

Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming skins of Diluc and Fischl in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks: Diluc and Fischl skins under development for patch 2.8

Credible sources have revealed that patch 2.8 will release skins for Diluc and Fischl. The skins in question are still under development and Diluc's skin will be somewhat similar to his KFC outfit. The leak also mentions that Diluc's skin may also have some sort of special effect. There is no reference included regarding Fischl's skin.

Dim @dimbreath

No information about Fischl skin but this doesn't mean that it doesn't exist, most likely these Diluc files were left in as a mistake (considering it seems to be different.) UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Lastly, Can't wait to see the Diluc and Fischl skins too although I probably won't buy the Diluc one myself.



First male char skin tho so I wanna do a poll and see



Without even knowing how the skin will look, will you buy his skin? Lastly, Can't wait to see the Diluc and Fischl skins too although I probably won't buy the Diluc one myself.First male char skin tho so I wanna do a poll and seeWithout even knowing how the skin will look, will you buy his skin? There are some files regarding Diluc skin, which seem to be hinting at the skin having special effects.No information about Fischl skin but this doesn't mean that it doesn't exist, most likely these Diluc files were left in as a mistake (considering it seems to be different.) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… There are some files regarding Diluc skin, which seem to be hinting at the skin having special effects.No information about Fischl skin but this doesn't mean that it doesn't exist, most likely these Diluc files were left in as a mistake (considering it seems to be different.) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

This is the third time that the Genshin Impact creators, HoYoverse, will release skins for their characters. Jean and Barbara were the first pair to get skins during the Mid-Summer event in patch 1.6 where Barbara's skin could be obtained for free by completing event challenges.

Keqing and Ninnguang received new skins during the "Fleeting Colors in Flight" event in patch 2.4 where Ningguang skins could be obtained for free and a Keqing skin could be bought using Genesis Crystal.

New skins of Keqing and Ninnguang in patch 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

HoYoverse is expected to follow the same pattern for Diluc and Fischl in patch 2.8. This implies that players will be able to obtain the Fischl skin for free by completing event challenges. Similarly, players can buy the Diluc skin from the shop using Genesis Crystals.

Once the skins are introduced, the Diluc skin will be available with a time-limited discount which will end after the event. Comparing the prices of Jean and Keqing skins, Diluc's skin could be available for 1350 Genesis Crystal with a time-limited discount and 1680 Genesis Crystal without the discount.

Apart from Diluc, Jean and Keqing are the only 5-star characters with new skins and the new skins unlock new voice-overs when the skins are equipped with these characters. No special effects were added to their skins, so it is difficult to speculate what kind of special effect could be added to the Diluc skin.

Edited by Danyal Arabi