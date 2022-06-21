5 impressive Genshin Impact beatmaps that took the Drumalong event to the next level

Genshin Impact's newest event provides players with the opportunity to play an incredible rhythm game minigame with tons of challenging maps. The mode also allows players to create and share beatmaps of some of the most popular songs in the game. These maps range from easy to incredibly challenging, and some of the most creative ones have been shared online for thousands of fans to see.

Players can find some of the best beatmaps created here, and they can take up the challenge to set high scores and win bragging rights within the community.

5 challenging Genshin Impact Drumalong beatmaps that require a lot of practice

Genshin Impact's Drumalong Festival is one of the most unique events so far, expanding on the game's previous rhythm game events with an even more detailed mini-game.

This version provides players with a much larger set of buttons to hit and a top-down gameplay style that can present some serious challenges to even the most hardcore rhythm game players. Fans can find some incredible beatmaps to try their hand at here.

1) 500 note map for Blossoms of Summer Night

This map by Genshashin will provide players with a lot of tough patterns to hit and several long notes to hold as they try to complete this max note beatmap of Blossoms of Summer Night. This is Yoimiya's theme, and as such, it is full of explosive notes and fast-paced rhythms, making this map a popular one for mappers to cover. Here are the codes for NA and Asia:

Asia: 281480084422727

NA: 282579392911426

2) Musically accurate beatmap

This map has been created by an actual musician (going by the name of tnbeeat) to give players the experience of playing Raiden Shogun's theme on the piano. It has been touted as 100% musically accurate, and it will definitely be an incredibly unique experience for fans to try out, especially if they are musically talented. Here's the code for the Asian server: 1970329942353005.

3) Nightmare difficulty Blossoms of Summer Night

Mipha- @Miphather



Extremely hard due to long notes in this engine is very similar to scorev2 in osu!mania.



This drumalong event is quite promising hah



Code : 281480080408391

This Genshin Impact custom beatmap was created to be incredibly challenging, and it uses very long notes and tricky patterns to cause players to slip up and drop their combos. Fans will need to keep a close eye on the game as they attempt this map, and beating it with a full combo will be tough. This map is playable on the Asian server, and gamers can find the code here: 281480080408391

4) Azhdaha battle beatmap

This beatmap is an incredibly tricky rendition of Azhdaha's boss battle theme and will challenge players to reach some insane combos. Fans will be put to the test when they attempt this map, and they'll need to bring their best rhythm skills if they want to full combo it. This map was tested by Tenha, one of the game's most popular content creators, and fans can try it for themselves here:

NA: 1688854776028558

Asia: 1688854955332737

5) Ultimate difficulty Blossoms

This map brings some seriously tough patterns for players to attempt while still bringing a fresh twist on the Blossoms of Summer Night beatmap. Players will want to give this one a try if they are confident in their rhythm skills and think that they can conquer the ultimate version of this song. The code is for North American servers and can be found here: 281479899325635.

Genshin Impact's latest event has given the community an opportunity to make some incredible maps, and fans won't want to miss out on the fun.

