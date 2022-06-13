Genshin Impact Blossoms of Summer Night guide for The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorius Drumalong festival

A new rhythm event called The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival is currently available in Genshin Impact. On the first day, only one song is unlocked for all players, and they can challenge it to gain Primogem rewards.

The first song was named Blossoms of Summer Night, featuring Yoimiya on the event page. The prizes gained by Travelers who reached the Dulcem rank in the event are Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Weapon Enhancement Materials.

Blossoms of Summer Night guide in Genshin Impact's Drumalong Festival

The event quest for Drumalong Festival (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start the event by completing the Event Quest on the quest navigation page. The quest will bring Travelers to a calibration screen where players must adjust the calibration value until the drum sound matches the Decision Line. This part is vital as the number of delays will be different for every device.

Blossoms of Summer Night song (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, only one song is available on the first day: the Blossoms of Summer Night. Genshin Impact players can get all the rewards by attaining Dulcem in the Pro difficulty.

Canorus: Obtained for 100% completion rate. Discantus: Obtained for 90 - 99.99% completion rate. Dulcem: Obtained for 60 - 89.99% completion rate. This is also the requirement to complete to get all the rewards. Euphonia: Obtained for 0.01 - 59.99% completion rate. Unranked: Obtained for 0% completion rate.

Focus on the SDJK lines (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the calibration is set to the number players are comfortable with, they can start the Pro difficulty challenge. Blossoms of the Summer Night songs favor the middle lines, which are SDJK positions (for PC players). From the beginning of the song until the middle of reaching Combo 148, all the notes will only appear on the SDJK lines.

Music notes start to appear on AL lines (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players reach Combo 148 without missing any notes, they can focus on the AL position as notes will start approaching the said lines past Combo 148. Since there are too many keys (ASDJKL), the developer provides a leeway by mostly giving out tap notes and very few hold notes.

No more AL notes past Combo 257 (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Travelers have reached Combo 257 without missing any previous notes, the song will start to focus on SDJK lines again. In other words, Genshin Impact players can ignore the AL lines and focus only on the SDJK positions.

Remember that gamers can get all the rewards by getting the Dulcem rank, which is 60% of the notes. If the Decision Line is too bright and mixed up with the background, players can try to change the in-game time to midnight so the background will be dark, highlighting the white color of the Decision Line.

Emily 🎸 霧名 @PundaChen Lmao arataki's great and glorious drum, also I love the rythm games Lmao arataki's great and glorious drum, also I love the rythm games https://t.co/8TuPsw7taB

A total of 420 Primogems can be obtained in this Drumalong Festival by reaching Dulcem in all seven songs. However, Genshin Impact gamers must wait another six days for all the songs to unlock and gain the event-limited 'Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum' gadget.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far