Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Dendro elemental reactions and new artifact effects revealed

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed new Dendro elemental reactions that will bring a lot of new layers to the game's combat. Dendro will finally be released in the upcoming update, and fans have been waiting for its addition to the game. This element has been inaccessible to players since the game launched, even though it was available to enemies like the Dendro Slime and Samachurl.

Now, gamers will be able to utilize it for themselves to take down their foes with new and powerful reactions. Here is a sneak peek at the new ways Dendro will change combat.

Dendro reactions revealed in Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed tests for new Dendro elemental reactions that will deal tons of damage to enemies and unlock new gameplay strategies. These reactions bring a lot to the table when it comes to team formation, and according to insiders, many of Sumeru's characters will rely on these reactions for damage. The reactions that are most understood currently are Electro + Dendro and Hydro + Dendro (creating the Intensified and Overgrown reactions, respectively.)

Most of the starting Sumeru chars focus around the new dendro reactions, those being



Hydro + Dendro

Electro + Dendro



These reactions can add a whole new twist to battle, with the Intensified reaction being a massive buff to damage, while the Overgrown reaction can cause tons of Dendro damage in an AOE.

These reactions can add a whole new twist to battle, with the Intensified reaction being a massive buff to damage, while the Overgrown reaction can cause tons of Dendro damage in an AOE. Players will need to utilize these new Elemental Reactions in future battles to maximize the efficiency of Dendro characters, especially with many of them taking heavy advantage of their effects.

The Intensified reaction occurs when Electro and Dendro mix, and it applies a debuff to enemies that increases the damage they take from both Dendro and Electro for seven seconds. This window allows for a huge amount of burst damage, especially from strong Electro users like Raiden Shogun or Yae Miko. This reaction will be especially useful with off-field Dendro applying characters.

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



Dendro doesn't react with Cryo, Anemo or Geo

The Overgrown reaction occurs when Dendro and Hydro mix, and it causes seeds to spawn that will grow into mushrooms. These mushrooms explode when hit by Hydro and will deal AOE Dendro damage. This synergy will likely be most useful with characters that can deal off-field Hydro damage like Xingqiu or Yelan. Players will want to make sure they take advantage of this reaction to clear out large groups of enemies with the large AOE.

New Artifact sets

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2 Artifact sets in 3.0



One set increases Dendro Dmg and debuffs the enemy for you to do more dendro Dmg

2 Artifact sets in 3.0

One set increases Dendro Dmg and debuffs the enemy for you to do more dendro Dmg

The other set increases Crit Dmg and decreases DEF and Shield Strength

Genshin Impact 3.0 will also introduce two new Artifact sets, with one set made for Dendro users. Like other elements, Dendro will receive an Artifact set that specifically buffs its users, and this set will increase overall Dendro damage (along with debuffing the enemy's resistance to Dendro). The other Artifact set looks to possibly increase Crit DMG at the cost of Defense and Shield Strength. This could be an incredible option on many hypercarries like Xiao or Hu Tao.

Genshin Impact's latest update will bring a ton of content to the game, and fans will want to make sure they are ready for the update to release later this year.

