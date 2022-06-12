How to get Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum in Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival event

A new gadget will be available in Genshin Impact once the new event, 'The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival,' has started. This new rhythm game was played during a festival set up by the Arataki Gang to celebrate Kuki Shinobu's celebration.

Among the various rewards available after completing event challenges is the permanent small drum called Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum. Here's how players can obtain the new gadget in the Drumalong Festival of Genshin Impact.

New gadget Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum in Genshin Impact's Drumalong Festival Event

The new rhythm event in Genshin Impact will be available on June 13 at 10:00 AM (Server Time) until July 4 at 3:59 AM (Server Time). Players can only participate in this musical festival after reaching Adventure Rank 30 and completing the Ritou Escape Plan quest. The said quest is part of the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia."

Three difficulties for each song with various rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

During the event, there will be seven available songs, each with three difficulties. Based on the livestream preview, here is how players will receive their rewards:

Attain Dulcem in Normal Mode: Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wits Attain Dulcem in Hard Mode: Mora, Weapon Enhancement Materials Attain Dulcem in Pro Mode: Mystical Enhancement Ores

Event rewards for the Drumalong Festival (Image via HoYoverse)

It is not specifically stated in any official announcement, but Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum gadget will most probably be locked behind the last song that will be released on the seventh day of the event. The musical gadget is said to be available on the last day as the previous rhythm game 'Tuned to the World's Sounds' in version 2.2 also makes the same move.

The Floral Zither gadget in the last song's reward (Image via HoYoverse)

The Floral Zither (a musical gadget) was also a reward on the last song of the 'Tuned to the World's Sounds' event in Genshin Impact. The developers set it up like this to allow the Travelers to enjoy the event till the end to gain the event-limited gadget.

If the available rewards are not up to their expectations, Genshin Impact players can also enter the video submission event for the Drumalong Festival and obtain in-game rewards. This event wants the Travelers to showcase their own musical performance by recording their in-game gameplay and submitting it on the official forum, HoYoLAB.

Unlike previous rhythm games in Genshin Impact, the Drumalong Festival also has a brand new mode called a Note Editor, where players can edit the beatmap in any available song to create their own musical scores. More can be learned about the new game mode here.

Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum gadget in Genshin Impact is not a game-changing gadget. Far from it even, it is just a musical instrument they can whip out from their Inventory to play a song. However, players can still collect it for the sake of collection and play it for fun during their free time with friends.

